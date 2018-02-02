Soccer AM's Tubes recovering from a 'major heart attack'

TUBES, BEST-KNOWN as a long-time presenter of Sky Sports show Soccer AM, has revealed that he suffered a “very unexpected, major heart attack” last weekend.

The 35-year-old, real name Peter Dale, was operated on in St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, after being rushed there by ambulance.

He has posted on Instagram to thank those who saved his life and explain that he is, thankfully, on the road to recovery.

“On Sunday, I suffered a very unexpected, major heart attack,” he wrote. “Can’t thank the surgeons and staff at St Peter’s Hospital Chertsey and the ambulance crew enough.

If it wasn’t for your quick and efficient work I may not have been writing this message now. Thank you.

“Plenty of work to do and surgey to have but I’m slowly on the road to recovery. Big love, yours in foooooooootball. Tubes x”

The show also tweeted:

We’ve all been rocked this week as our man @TubesSoccerAM had a heart scare on Sunday. Thankfully he’s now on the road to recovery and will be bossing a midfield near you very soon.



Sending all our love your way fella ❤ pic.twitter.com/Na4iKjDe7w — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 2, 2018 Source: Soccer AM /Twitter

