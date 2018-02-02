  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off

Tony Chapron bizarrely lashed out at Nantes’ Diego Carlos in January.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Feb 2018, 10:41 AM
Tony Chapron sends off Diego Carlos

REFEREE TONY CHAPRON has received a six-month ban — half of which is suspended — after kicking and then sending off Nantes’ Diego Carlos in a January defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed.

Chapron left players, fans and pundits stunned on 14 January when he appeared to kick Carlos, having previously been accidentally tripped by the defender.

When the ball next went out of play, Chapron proceeded to show Carlos a second yellow card for his reaction to the kick, resulting in Nantes officials publicly calling for the referee to be banned.

Carlos’ suspension was duly rescinded, but Chapron will have to take a break, as the FFF revealed a six-month ban, with three months suspended, had been handed down by a disciplinary committee.

A brief statement from Pascal Garibian, technical director of France’s refereeing body, said: “We take note of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League.

“After he has served his suspension, Tony Chapron will again be available to the DTA [France's refereeing body] who can designate him Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 games.”

