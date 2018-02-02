  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 February, 2018
Conte eager for return to national job says Italian football federation boss

Antonio Conte wants to work with the national team again says Roberto Fabbricini.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Feb 2018, 8:01 AM
3 hours ago 2,030 Views 5 Comments
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte
CHELSEA BOSS ANTONIO Conte is “eager” to return to his role as Italy head coach, according to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini.

FIGC is yet to replace Gian Piero Ventura, who presided over Italy’s shock 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in the World Cup qualifying play-off as the Azzurri failed to reach the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958.

Italian quartet Conte, former Bayern Munich tactician Carlo Ancelotti, Zenit head coach Roberto Mancini and Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri have all been linked with the vacant post.

Conte was at the helm between 2014-16, guiding Italy to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals before joining Chelsea, where he won the Premier League title last season and the 48-year-old – who is reportedly unhappy at Stamford Bridge over transfers – wants to work with the national team again, according to Fabbricini.

“Mancini was in Rome but we didn’t contact him, Conte seems eager to wear Azzurro again, Ancelotti opens and closes the door and Ranieri isn’t out either,” Fabbricini – who was named commissioner on Thursday after an election failed to find a replacement for former president Carlo Tavecchio – told reporters.

“There’s no-one in pole position, we have to evaluate the pros and cons.

“We also have to evaluate the availability of the Federation, and explain to those who will come after us that there will be new governance.

“Now though we’ll evaluate what to do, along with [sub-commissioner Alessandro] Costacurta.”

Chelsea’s title defence is almost over after Wednesday’s surprise 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth left the Londoners 18 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

