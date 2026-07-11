Different occasion to Sydney but Farrell wants Ireland to take their chance

THE OCCASION WON’T be like last weekend’s big one in Sydney, yet this game in Newcastle feels like an important step for Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

They take on Japan in their second Nations Championship game at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday [KO 11.10am Irish time, Virgin Media] with lots to look forward to.

It’s expected that there will be a crowd of only around 8,000 people in attendance, but there is motivation aplenty for Farrell’s much-changed team.

He has laid down the challenge to his players. The message is clear – this is your chance with the World Cup looming. There won’t be many more opportunities to shake things up.

Japan, who are the ‘home’ team for this game, are excited about potentially upsetting Ireland, having had a good win against Italy in Tokyo last time out. They will look for their usually solid set-piece platform to give their attack a chance to challenge the Irish defence, which wasn’t at its usual level against the Wallabies.

“It’s something that we’ve addressed all week,” said Farrell of Ireland’s defence.

“So there’s obviously growth there. 31 missed tackles is not what we want, but I mean, first thing to say is, hats off to the opposition.

“I thought they were physical. They were the attacking threat that they always are. They’re as tough a side to handle as anyone within world rugby with the personnel that they’ve got and obviously the coach and the athleticism that they have and the brand of rugby that they want to play, so they’re always gonna cause that threat. We always see that with Southern Hemisphere sides.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell at McDonald Jones Stadium. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“But that’s not to say it’s right that we miss those tackles, so a bit of lack of intent in some of our collision work has obviously been addressed and tidying up a few bits of our system stuff along the way as well.

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“It’s a big focus for us because Japan are an all-in-15 attacking side where everyone’s involved. They’re not just one-off runners, so they’re going to pose a threat.”

Farrell will be watching with interest to see how Ireland front up and connect up in defence, which can be a challenge when there are lots of selection changes. He won’t accept excuses.

He will want the four new caps – Sean Jansen at number eight, and Billy Bohan, Sam Illo and Bryn Ward off the bench – to be given a memorable day by their team-mates. That’s always a big deal in Irish camp.

Farrell will want those fresh faces to be themselves and show the skills that got them picked in the first place, but he usually stresses that it’s on senior men to pave the way for the young guns.

Senior men like first-time captain Tadhg Beirne and hooker Rónan Kelleher, who wins his 50th Ireland cap in this game. The Leinster man was the second new cap of the Farrell era, just behind Caelan Doris, so he knows the drill.

“A massive honour,” said Kelleher. “It will be brilliant for both me and my family. I’m really looking forward to it. It will be great.”

The powerful hooker has been playing fine rugby recently.

“I feel like I’m in a good place,” said Kelleher. “I’ve been playing a good bit. I’ve managed to string this season together quite well. I haven’t picked up too many serious knocks or anything like that. The body is feeling good.

“I’m just happy to rip into these last two games, really.”

Rónan Kelleher will win his 50th Ireland cap in Newcastle. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The second of those games, against New Zealand at Eden Park, waits teasingly after this Japan clash. Those involved in Newcastle hope to change any selection plans Farrell has for that shot at a first-ever win in Auckland.

First things first, though.

Ireland will have done their homework on Japan, looking at the threat posed by skipper Warner Dearns at the lineout and with ball in hand. They’ll have studied 21-year-old out-half Ryunosuke Ito’s promising debut against Italy last weekend. They’ll know that centre Dylan Riley can do damage, that number eight Jack Cornelsen is dynamic, and that scrum-half Naoto Saito is fresh from a good season with Toulouse.

Eddie Jones has been talking about dominating the Irish scrum in the second half and making history with a win, so it’s clear they’re intent on causing stress.

But as ever, Ireland will be more interested in imposing their game on Japan.

Their attack fired thrillingly on occasions against Australia, most notably for the crucial Jamison Gibson-Park try before half time. Farrell will want to see more of that, more stern defence, and a strong collective performance to drive momentum into Eden Park.

JAPAN: Takuro Matsunaga; Kazuma Ueda, Dylan Riley, Yuya Hirose, Taira Main; Ryunosuke Ito, Naoto Saito; Takato Okabe, Mamoru Harada, Shuhei Takeuchi; Harry Hockings, Warner Dearns (captain); Ben Gunter, Kanji Shimokawa, Jack Cornelsen

Replacements: Hayate Era, Sojiro Otuska, Keijiro Tamefusa, Michael Stolberg, Michael Leitch, Tiennan Costley, Itsuki Kamimura, Sam Greene.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Ciarán Frawley, Craig Casey; Tom O’Toole, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; Tadhg Beirne (captain), James Ryan; Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Billy Bohan, Sam Illo, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward, Nathan Doak, Harry Byrne, Bundee Aki

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].