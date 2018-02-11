As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League

All eyes are on St Mary’s stadium as Southampton welcome Jurgen Klopp’s charges.
FT: Firmino and Salah on target as Liverpool defeat Southampton.
Four minutes of added time to be played.
The Republic of Ireland player made his introduction earlier in the contest.
Liverpool substitution: Mo Salah makes his way off the pitch after a brilliant display. Dejan Lovren comes in for him.
We’re in the last minute of normal time.
MISS!!
Lallana and Salah link up well to put Lallana through on goal, but his shot scrapes the paint off the post as it drifts wide.
Liverpool have squandered a number of opportunities to make it 3-0 before the end.
We’re now into the last four minutes of normal time.
The home fans aren’t giving up hope and belt another few bars of ‘When The Saints Go Marching In.’
Southampton substitution: Oriol Romeu is off, and Steven Davis comes into the action.
Liverpool substitution: Adam Lallana comes on to replace Firmino in the 80th minute.
Mané with another impressive run, which deserved a goal to polish it off. But the Southampton defence swarmed in to cut it out and Liverpool fail to create any other chances from the leftovers.
MISS!
Great movement from Mané to carry possession into the Southampton box. Firmino is the first to take a shot at goal, but credit to McCarthy, who got down low to block the strike away.
The ball falls to Salah, but his effort hits the side netting.
Mané can’t quite connect with a header into the box. The ball falls to Can, but he blasts it high and over the bar.
Meanwhile, Oriol Romeu is the latest to receive a booking. Southampton don’t look to be threatening the Liverpool goal.
The game needs a spark.
Liverpool substitution: Alex Oxlade Chamberlain makes way for James Milner on the hour mark.
Southampton making a move!
The pace has dropped a bit since the start of the second half, as Southampton prepare to make a change.
MISS!
The ball falls to Salah in the Southampton box, but he puts too much power behind the shot, and the ball sails over the bar.
Early second half booking for Emre Can.
And the second half is underway.
CORRECTION: HT – Liverpool lead Southampton 2-0 at the break.
HT: Liverpool lead Southampton 2-0 at the break.
One minute of added time to be played.
GOAL!!!
It’s another great day for the Egyptian King. Salah gets Liverpool’s second goal of the game after chipping in with an assist for the first goal.
SAVE!
Ward-Prowse gets off a header, but he doesn’t have enough power behind it and Karius gathers possession with ease.
Half-time is approaching.
The net rattles! Firmino wheels away after his 6th minute strike which is the only goal of the game so far.
Yellow card!
Matip gets the first yellow card of the game
OFFSIDE!!
Ball is delivered in for Southampton’s third corner of the game. Nothing comes of it, but the flag is up anyway.
Mané gets on the end of a pass heading towards the Southampton goal but pulls his shot wide.
SAVE!!
Southampton’s Carrillo gets a header off, but Karius gets his body behind the ball.
Calls for a penalty!
Roberto Firmino goes down in the area after some contact but the referee waves play on.
Good inter-play between Firmino and Salah in the build-up to that.
Liverpool make their way back to Southampton’s half of the pitch, but the ball spills out of play and the hosts can start to build again.
SAVE!!
Southampton continuing to press Liverpool. Karius does well to keep out Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s close-range strike after controlling a cross in on his chest.
Really promising play from Southampton during this period.
Jack Stephens has a pop from outside the area after some encouraging build-up play from Southampton, but he drags his shot well wide of the post.
Spirited response by the Saints led by Lemina’s midfield play.
The Liverpool fans are happy with their side’s start to the game.
GOAL!!
Roberto Firmino gets Liverpool off the mark after just six minutes. That man Salah sweeps the ball across the Southampton area, and Firmino provides a crisp finish to slam the shot low and into the bottom corner.
It’s Southampton 0-1 Liverpool
Southampton with an early corner, but Liverpool’s defence clear the danger.
Early chance for Liverpool, but Firmino is tackled just outside the box. It was a bad pass between Southampton defenders which created the opportunity.
St Mary’s stadium is in full voice with an early rendition of ‘When the Saints Go Marching In.’
And we are underway!
Virgil van Dijk is back at St Mary’s for the first time since his transfer to Liverpool. What do you think the reception will be like when the game gets underway?
The teams are preparing to make their way out of the tunnel.
Southampton starting XI:
Liverpool starting XI:
Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of the Premier League clash between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary’s stadium.
We’ll have team news from both sides coming your way in the next few minutes as we edge our way towards the 4.30pm kick-off.
