  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby Europe delays decision on Spain v Belgium RWC controversy - again

Officials were due to meet today to discuss Spain’s request for a replay.

By AFP Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,332 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3931236
Spain: furious players surrounded Romanian ref.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
Spain: furious players surrounded Romanian ref.
Spain: furious players surrounded Romanian ref.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

RUGBY EUROPE HAS again delayed its response to a request by Spain to replay the 2019 World Cup qualifying match it lost against Belgium, a game officiated by a Romanian with a result that benefited Romania.

Victory for Spain would have given them an automatic place in the World Cup in Japan next year, but Belgium won 18-10 in Brussels to send Romania through instead.

At the final whistle referee Vlad Iordachescu was surrounded by outraged Spanish players.

The Spanish rugby federation, who had requested before the match that the trio of Romanian officials be switched, have now asked the match be replayed because of 19 decisions they believe were unfair to their team.

But the Spanish federation said that Rugby Europe, whose president Octavian Morariu is also Romanian, had rescheduled a teleconference meeting of its board slated for today until next week, without specifying the new date or time of the meeting.

Rugby Europe justified its third postponement in a week of the meeting by stressing the need to gather more information before taking a decision, the federation said.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday’s B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
FOOTBALL
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo
Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
LIONEL MESSI
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie