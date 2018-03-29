  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

The two provinces meet at Donnybrook tomorrow afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 12:28 PM
2 hours ago 6,328 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3930798

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have named strong teams for their British and Irish Cup quarter-final showdown at Donnybrook tomorrow afternoon [KO 3pm], with a number of players from Irelandâ€™s U20 side set to be involved.

Noel McNamara Leinster 'A' coach Noel McNamara. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Leinster head coach Noel McNamara has been able to call on a number of senior players, including Barry Daly, Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle, for the game while Bryan Byrne will captain the home side.

Byrne will be partnered in the front row by his brother Ed, with Vakh Abzaladze â€” who made his senior debut against Treviso in December â€” named at tighthead.

Kearney and Nagle provide considerable experience in the engine room while Josh Murphy, who has made seven starts for the province this term, starts in the number eight position.

McNamara, who was also Irelandâ€™s coach for the U20 Six Nations, includes Tommy Oâ€™Brien in a back three which also contains Daly â€” who misses out on selection for Sundayâ€™s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens â€” and Jack Kelly.

Gavin Mullin and Conor Oâ€™Brien, who has made two senior appearances this season, form the â€˜Aâ€™ team centre pairing, while four more U20 internationals â€“Â Ronan Foley, Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan, Harry Byrne and Sean Oâ€™Brien â€” are among the Leinster replacements.

As for Munster, head coach Peter Malone has named 12 senior players in his XV as the province continue their bid to retain the title they won for the second time last year.

Dave Johnston Dave Johnston captains Munster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dave Johnston captains the southern province for the trip to Dublin, with Stephen Fitzgerald, Ronan Oâ€™Mahony, Bill Johnston, Kevin Oâ€™Byrne, Brian Scott, Darren Oâ€™Shea, Dave Oâ€™Callaghan, Conor Oliver and former Leinster prop Jeremy Loughman all named to start.

Winger Calvin Nash, who has been used regularly by Johann van Graan this season, is one of eight academy players involved, with centre Alex McHenry and Ireland U20 number eight Jack Oâ€™Sullivan included in the XV.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the gate for â‚¬15/10 for the stand, and â‚¬10/5 for the terrace.

Leinster:

15. Jack Kelly
14. Tommy Oâ€™Brien
13. Gavin Mullin
12. Conor Oâ€™Brien
11. Barry Daly
10. CiarÃ¡n Frawley
9. Charlie Rock

1. Ed Byrne
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Vakh Abdaladze
4. Mick Kearney
5. Ian Nagle
6. Ã“isÃ­n Dowling
7. Peadar Timmins
8. Josh Murphy

Replacements:

16. Sean McNulty
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Ronan Foley
20. Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan
21. Harry Byrne
22. Sean Oâ€™Brien

Munster:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dave Johnston (captain)
12. Alex McHenry
11. Ronan Oâ€™Mahony
10. Bill Johnston
9. Jack Stafford

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Kevin Oâ€™Byrne
3. Brian Scott
4. Sean Oâ€™Connor
5. Darren Oâ€™Shea
6. Dave Oâ€™Callaghan
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jack Oâ€™Sullivan.

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry
17. Ciaran Parker
18. John Foley
19. Jack Daly
20. John Poland
21. Alan Tynan
22. Jack Power.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced

Grand Slam momentum with Oâ€™Mahony as Munster captain returns

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
FOOTBALL
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â‚¬90m
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â‚¬90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
MANCHESTER CITY
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
Whatever happened to the Zaire player who kicked a ref up the backside and this week's best sportswriting
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâ€™s there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâ€™s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie