Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have named strong teams for their British and Irish Cup quarter-final showdown at Donnybrook tomorrow afternoon [KO 3pm], with a number of players from Irelandâ€™s U20 side set to be involved.
Leinster head coach Noel McNamara has been able to call on a number of senior players, including Barry Daly, Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle, for the game while Bryan Byrne will captain the home side.
Byrne will be partnered in the front row by his brother Ed, with Vakh Abzaladze â€” who made his senior debut against Treviso in December â€” named at tighthead.
Kearney and Nagle provide considerable experience in the engine room while Josh Murphy, who has made seven starts for the province this term, starts in the number eight position.
McNamara, who was also Irelandâ€™s coach for the U20 Six Nations, includes Tommy Oâ€™Brien in a back three which also contains Daly â€” who misses out on selection for Sundayâ€™s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens â€” and Jack Kelly.
Gavin Mullin and Conor Oâ€™Brien, who has made two senior appearances this season, form the â€˜Aâ€™ team centre pairing, while four more U20 internationals â€“Â Ronan Foley, Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan, Harry Byrne and Sean Oâ€™Brien â€” are among the Leinster replacements.
As for Munster, head coach Peter Malone has named 12 senior players in his XV as the province continue their bid to retain the title they won for the second time last year.
Dave Johnston captains the southern province for the trip to Dublin, with Stephen Fitzgerald, Ronan Oâ€™Mahony, Bill Johnston, Kevin Oâ€™Byrne, Brian Scott, Darren Oâ€™Shea, Dave Oâ€™Callaghan, Conor Oliver and former Leinster prop Jeremy Loughman all named to start.
Winger Calvin Nash, who has been used regularly by Johann van Graan this season, is one of eight academy players involved, with centre Alex McHenry and Ireland U20 number eight Jack Oâ€™Sullivan included in the XV.
Tickets for the game can be purchased at the gate for â‚¬15/10 for the stand, and â‚¬10/5 for the terrace.
Leinster:
15. Jack Kelly
14. Tommy Oâ€™Brien
13. Gavin Mullin
12. Conor Oâ€™Brien
11. Barry Daly
10. CiarÃ¡n Frawley
9. Charlie Rock
1. Ed Byrne
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Vakh Abdaladze
4. Mick Kearney
5. Ian Nagle
6. Ã“isÃn Dowling
7. Peadar Timmins
8. Josh Murphy
Replacements:
16. Sean McNulty
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Ronan Foley
20. Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan
21. Harry Byrne
22. Sean Oâ€™Brien
Munster:
15. Stephen Fitzgerald
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dave Johnston (captain)
12. Alex McHenry
11. Ronan Oâ€™Mahony
10. Bill Johnston
9. Jack Stafford
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Kevin Oâ€™Byrne
3. Brian Scott
4. Sean Oâ€™Connor
5. Darren Oâ€™Shea
6. Dave Oâ€™Callaghan
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jack Oâ€™Sullivan.
Replacements:
16. Mike Sherry
17. Ciaran Parker
18. John Foley
19. Jack Daly
20. John Poland
21. Alan Tynan
22. Jack Power.
