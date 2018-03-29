Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have named strong teams for their British and Irish Cup quarter-final showdown at Donnybrook tomorrow afternoon [KO 3pm], with a number of players from Irelandâ€™s U20 side set to be involved.

Leinster 'A' coach Noel McNamara. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Leinster head coach Noel McNamara has been able to call on a number of senior players, including Barry Daly, Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle, for the game while Bryan Byrne will captain the home side.

Byrne will be partnered in the front row by his brother Ed, with Vakh Abzaladze â€” who made his senior debut against Treviso in December â€” named at tighthead.

Kearney and Nagle provide considerable experience in the engine room while Josh Murphy, who has made seven starts for the province this term, starts in the number eight position.

McNamara, who was also Irelandâ€™s coach for the U20 Six Nations, includes Tommy Oâ€™Brien in a back three which also contains Daly â€” who misses out on selection for Sundayâ€™s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens â€” and Jack Kelly.

Gavin Mullin and Conor Oâ€™Brien, who has made two senior appearances this season, form the â€˜Aâ€™ team centre pairing, while four more U20 internationals â€“Â Ronan Foley, Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan, Harry Byrne and Sean Oâ€™Brien â€” are among the Leinster replacements.

As for Munster, head coach Peter Malone has named 12 senior players in his XV as the province continue their bid to retain the title they won for the second time last year.

Dave Johnston captains Munster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dave Johnston captains the southern province for the trip to Dublin, with Stephen Fitzgerald, Ronan Oâ€™Mahony, Bill Johnston, Kevin Oâ€™Byrne, Brian Scott, Darren Oâ€™Shea, Dave Oâ€™Callaghan, Conor Oliver and former Leinster prop Jeremy Loughman all named to start.

Winger Calvin Nash, who has been used regularly by Johann van Graan this season, is one of eight academy players involved, with centre Alex McHenry and Ireland U20 number eight Jack Oâ€™Sullivan included in the XV.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the gate for â‚¬15/10 for the stand, and â‚¬10/5 for the terrace.

Leinster:

15. Jack Kelly

14. Tommy Oâ€™Brien

13. Gavin Mullin

12. Conor Oâ€™Brien

11. Barry Daly

10. CiarÃ¡n Frawley

9. Charlie Rock

1. Ed Byrne

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Vakh Abdaladze

4. Mick Kearney

5. Ian Nagle

6. Ã“isÃ­n Dowling

7. Peadar Timmins

8. Josh Murphy

Replacements:

16. Sean McNulty

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Ronan Foley

20. Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan

21. Harry Byrne

22. Sean Oâ€™Brien

Munster:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dave Johnston (captain)

12. Alex McHenry

11. Ronan Oâ€™Mahony

10. Bill Johnston

9. Jack Stafford

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Kevin Oâ€™Byrne

3. Brian Scott

4. Sean Oâ€™Connor

5. Darren Oâ€™Shea

6. Dave Oâ€™Callaghan

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jack Oâ€™Sullivan.

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. Ciaran Parker

18. John Foley

19. Jack Daly

20. John Poland

21. Alan Tynan

22. Jack Power.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!