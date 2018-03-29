  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced

Leinster will have home advantage if they can overcome Saracens and Scarlets defeat La Rochelle.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 10:17 AM
The Aviva Stadium hosted last year's semi-final between Munster and Saracens.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
THE EPCR HAVE this morning announced the six potential venues for this seasonâ€™s Champions Cup semi-finals, with Dublinâ€™s Aviva Stadium in line to host one of the ties if Leinster and Scarlets win their respective quarter-finals this weekend.

Leo Cullenâ€™s side, top seeds after an unbeaten pool campaign, will have home advantage if they defeat defending champions Saracens on Saturday and Scarlets beat La Rochelle in the first quarter-final clash of the weekend tomorrow evening.

However, if La Rochelle, the Champions Cup debutants, were to advance to the last four at the expense of Scarlets, the French side would have home advantage against either Leinster or Saracens at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux.

Munster will travel to France for their semi-final if they can get past two-time European champions Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday, with Clermont or Racing 92 waiting for Johann van Graanâ€™s side at the penultimate hurdle.

But if Toulon win in Limerick, they will have home country advantage at the Allianz Riviera Stadium against the winners ofÂ Sundayâ€™s all-French quarter-final.

The tournament format, and semi-final draw, is designed to recognise the performances of clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of the 21/22 April while the 2018 Champions Cup will take place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on Saturday 12 May.

Champions Cup semi-finals:

SF 1: if Leinster Rugby v Scarlets â€“ Aviva Stadium (Dublin)
SF 1: if Saracens v Scarlets â€“ Ricoh Arena (Coventry)
SF 1: if La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby â€“ Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)
SF 1: if La Rochelle v Saracens â€“ Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: if ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster Rugby â€“ Stade Geoffroy Guichard (Saint-Etienne)
SF 2: if Racing 92 v Munster Rugby â€“ Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)
SF 2: if RC Toulon v ASM Clermont Auvergne â€“ Alllianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)
SF 2: if RC Toulon v Racing 92 â€“ Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

2018 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 12 May; San MamÃ©s Stadium, Bilbao

