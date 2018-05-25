Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Cork star Rena Buckley announced her inter-county retirement last week after a career that saw her pick up 10 All-Stars across camogie and football. How many senior All-Ireland titles has she won? INPHO 15 18

13 19

Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald were announced as European Ryder Cup vice captains this week, who is the captain for this year's match? PA Sergio Garcia Paul Lawrie

Henrik Stenson Thomas Bjorn

Simon Zebo played his last game for Munster before his move to France this summer over the weekend. Which French club will he be joining? INPHO Toulon Racing 92

Clermont Auvergne Montpellier

Shamrock Rovers defeated St. Pat's 3-0 in Tallaght Stadium this week, where do they now lie in the SSE Airtricity League table? INPHO 6th 3rd

5th 4th

Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford defeated Dublin in their opening Leinster championship game last Sunday. What score did they finish the game with? INPHO 0-22 1-20

0-21 2-16

Which referee was confirmed to take charge of Leinster's Pro14 final clash with Scarlets this weekend? PA Stuart Berry Wayne Barnes

Marius Mitrea Nigel Owens

Irish cyclist Sam Bennett finished second in a sprint finish on the 17th stage Giro d'Italia. Who won the stage ahead of the Bora-Hansgrohe man? PA Simon Yates Elia Viviani

Tom Dumoulin Danny van Poppel

Unai Emery was appointed as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal this week but which of these clubs has he never managed? PA PSG Almeria

Spartak Moscow Real Sociedad

Tyrone's hopes of an Ulster three-in-a-row were ended by Monaghan on Sunday. Mickey Harte's side were beaten by two points thanks to a consolation goal at the end, who scored it? INPHO Michael McKernan Niall Sludden

Mattie Donnelly Cathal McShane