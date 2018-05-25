Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavin Quinn Friday 25 May 2018, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 6,403 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4033558

Cork star Rena Buckley announced her inter-county retirement last week after a career that saw her pick up 10 All-Stars across camogie and football. How many senior All-Ireland titles has she won?
INPHO
15
18

13
19
Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald were announced as European Ryder Cup vice captains this week, who is the captain for this year's match?
PA
Sergio Garcia
Paul Lawrie

Henrik Stenson
Thomas Bjorn
Simon Zebo played his last game for Munster before his move to France this summer over the weekend. Which French club will he be joining?
INPHO
Toulon
Racing 92

Clermont Auvergne
Montpellier
Shamrock Rovers defeated St. Pat's 3-0 in Tallaght Stadium this week, where do they now lie in the SSE Airtricity League table?
INPHO
6th
3rd

5th
4th
Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford defeated Dublin in their opening Leinster championship game last Sunday. What score did they finish the game with?
INPHO
0-22
1-20

0-21
2-16
Which referee was confirmed to take charge of Leinster's Pro14 final clash with Scarlets this weekend?
PA
Stuart Berry
Wayne Barnes

Marius Mitrea
Nigel Owens
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett finished second in a sprint finish on the 17th stage Giro d'Italia. Who won the stage ahead of the Bora-Hansgrohe man?
PA
Simon Yates
Elia Viviani

Tom Dumoulin
Danny van Poppel
Unai Emery was appointed as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal this week but which of these clubs has he never managed?
PA
PSG
Almeria

Spartak Moscow
Real Sociedad
Tyrone's hopes of an Ulster three-in-a-row were ended by Monaghan on Sunday. Mickey Harte's side were beaten by two points thanks to a consolation goal at the end, who scored it?
INPHO
Michael McKernan
Niall Sludden

Mattie Donnelly
Cathal McShane
Former Irish and Munster head coach Declan Kidney was appointed Director of Rugby this week at which English club?
INPHO
Wasps
Saracens

London Irish
Ospreys
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

