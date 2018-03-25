Dreams fulfilled, dreams crushed and more sporting tweets of the week

1. Megan Connolly

The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018

2. Shane Dooley

I counted 4 players that would have eaten me if this hadn't gone over! 🙈 "don't shoot from impossible angles" 👍🤙 pic.twitter.com/KVgdknL4nR — Shane Dooley (@shanedoole) March 20, 2018

3. James Milner

4. Declan Rice

Wasn't the result we wanted tonight.. but on a personal level delighted to have picked up man of the match on my debut💚☘️. Very proud moment for me & my family. Big love to my dad who came all the way out to come and watch, love you❤👏 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ic8S9epKBi — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 23, 2018

5. George Dockrell

Incredibly tough pill to swallow coming that close and losing. Such a close fought competition, any of that super 6 would have been successful at the World Cup but pity it could only be 2 teams. Congrats @ACBofficials and @westindies — George Dockrell (@georgedockrell) March 23, 2018

6. Piece O’Callaghan

20 years ago this weekend Sonia O’Sullivan won two IAAF World Cross Country titles. 40 years ago this weekend John Treacy won the first of his two World Cross Country titles in Glasgow. #History #Tradition #Heritage pic.twitter.com/10WzxDI04i — Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) March 24, 2018

7. Andrew Balbirnie

Playing in the World Cup in 2015 for my country was a dream come true for me, it's crushing not to qualify this time.



What a huge shame our great game doesn't expand like every other sport to allow the opportunity for cricketers from more countries to live out their dreams. :cricket_bat_and_ball: — Andy Balbirnie (@balbo90) March 24, 2018

8. Andrew Leonard

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will officially be the first Men's World Cup in the sports of Cricket, Football, Basketball, Hockey, Rugby Union, Rugby League or Volleyball for over a quarter of a century to have no sides from outside the Top 10 ranked nations participating.#CWCQ — Andrew Leonard (@CricketBadge) March 23, 2018

9. Gary Wilson

This guy is pure class.. Hearts broken today.. https://t.co/28gkyHdvpt — Gary Wilson (@gwilson14) March 23, 2018

