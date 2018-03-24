  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More Rio medal success for Ireland's tandem duo on the track

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal were on the podium again last night.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 10:02 AM
26 minutes ago 346 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3922022
The tandem pair have enjoyed huge success over the last two years.
Image: Sportsfile via Getty Images
The tandem pair have enjoyed huge success over the last two years.
The tandem pair have enjoyed huge success over the last two years.
Image: Sportsfile via Getty Images

RIO IS A happy hunting ground for Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal as they last night claimed a bronze medal in the Women’s B Tandem 3km Individual Pursuit at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships.

After qualifying for the bronze medal ride off earlier on Friday, the Irish duo — who won Paralympic road cycling gold in Rio — started the 3km race against the clock as favourites, having qualified with a 5-second advantage over New Zealand.

In the medal ride off they bettered their time by 2.5 seconds, clocking 3.34.23 on the line.

Gold went to Great Britain, leaving the Belgians to settle for silver.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Dunlevy said afterwards. “We really wanted that bronze medal after the ride this morning. We were positive that New Zealand would up their game; we had to as well.”

While the Irish pair had qualified comfortably for the bronze medal final, they were determined to better their performance from earlier in the day.

“We had to be realistic coming into this event after limited track time which was not enough to come in and beat the best — which on the day was the Brits. But we gave it our all,” Dunlevy added.

“After the first ride we went home and spoke to our coach Neill Delahaye, and we made certain adjustments to the bike. We got on it for the second ride; we just did what I would safely say was the best ride that we have done. We are both very proud of ourselves and are delighted to be coming home with the bronze medal.

“We really wanted it. We worked incredibly hard to get that medal, and we are absolutely thrilled.”

Later today, Dunlevy and McCrystal turn their attention to the 1km time trial event.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hamilton breaks records to claim pole at season-opening Australia Grand Prix

More injury woe as Curry comes back only to go down again

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
IRELAND
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie