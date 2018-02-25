  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kane strikes late to rescue Spurs and strengthen hopes of a top-four spot

The decisive goal against Crystal Palace came in the 88th minute.

By AFP Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 2:53 PM
11 hours ago 6,728 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/3871407
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

HARRY KANE STRUCK late to secure Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino’s side into the top four immediately ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Manchester United.

Spurs appeared set for disappointment after struggling to break down a Crystal Palace side, who are fighting to move clear of the relegation places.

But Kane finally found the breakthrough on 88 minutes, meeting Christian Eriksen’s corner at the far post and directing a header past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey who should have done better after getting a firm hand to the ball.

Spurs’ relief was matched by the frustration felt by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and his players who appeared to have done enough to hold onto the point.

The win pushed Pochettino’s men two points above Chelsea and while they knew the positions could be reversed by the end of the day, they could be satisfied they had increased the pressure on Antonio Conte’s side.

Pochettino made 10 changes to the side that drew with Rochdale in the FA Cup seven days previously but the more significant fact was that his line-up showed just one change to the team that drew at Juventus in the Champions League.

The withdrawal of Jan Vertonghen after the centre-back picked up a knock in training the day before the game meant Eric Dier slotted in alongside Davinson Sanchez in central defence in an otherwise familiar Spurs line-up.

By contrast, Hodgson’s hand was forced by the absence of 12 senior players, leaving the Crystal Palace manager with few options.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 20, came in at right-back for his senior debut and the depth of the home side’s injury problems was reflected on the substitutes’ bench where four of the seven replacements had yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club.

The makeshift nature of the Palace line-up was reflected in a disjointed start that could have seen Tottenham three up inside 16 minutes had the visitors made more of a succession of defensive errors.

Ben Davies should have done better after Andros Townsend unexpectedly failed to clear Eriksen’s free-kick although the left-back insisted he had a strong claim for a penalty after colliding with Hennessey.

Then two minutes later, an even better opportunity fell to Kane who was uncharacteristically wasteful when Patrick van Aanholt sliced a clearance into the forward’s path. Kane was only eight yards out but placed his shot too close to Hennessey who diverted the effort over the bar.

A third Palace error allowed Dele Alli to evade the offside trap and collect Eriksen’s floated ball over the top but the England midfielder rushed his attempt to direct a header over the onrushing Hennessey.

It seemed only a matter of time before Palace’s defence would be unpicked and Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fortunate an offside flag meant his clear foul on Kane inside the home area went unpunished.

But Hodgson’s side grew in confidence and began to cut out the mistakes as the first half progressed.

They offered little going forward, but by getting bodies behind the ball, the home side halted a succession of Tottenham attacking moves, leaving Kane frustrated at the lack of opportunities to come his way.

A sliced shot that flew high and wide by Kane early in the second half confirmed things were not going the visitors’ way. And having withstood the early pressure, Palace began to appear increasingly threatening on the counter-attack, without ever managing to test keeper Hugo Lloris.

Alexander Sorloth, the striker signed during the last transfer window, led two breaks that ensured Tottenham were forced to apply a degree of caution as they pursued the breakthrough.

But the visitors’ frustration was compounded when a third penalty appeal was rejected, this time after Alli went to ground following a clumsy challenge by Van Aanholt, before relief came in the form of Kane’s header — the striker’s 35th goal of the season.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

[button href=”https://www.instagram.com/the42.ie” label=”Follow us: the42.ie” icon=”url”

LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League

Kante: ‘We showed we have the ability to do something against Barcelona’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Super sub Lingard scores decisive winner as Man United put champions to the sword
Kane strikes late to rescue Spurs and strengthen hopes of a top-four spot
FOOTBALL
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile
Guardiola wins first trophy as Man City boss with clinical display in Carabao Cup final
IRELAND
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
17 tweets every Irish person can relate to about getting older
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
SIX NATIONS
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
Five-try Ireland show clinical edge to claim bonus-point win over Wales
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
WALES
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie