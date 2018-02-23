  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Furlong's debut hat-trick gets Galway off to a flier as Wexford see off Cabo in Stradbrook

A dream debut for Danny Furlong send Athlone Town home with a thumping.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Feb 2018, 11:04 PM
Wexford goalscorer Sean Hurley
Image: Wexford FC (@WexfordFC)
Image: Wexford FC (@WexfordFC)

Galway United 4

Athlone Town 1

DANNY FURLONG NETTED a hat-trick on his first competitive appearance for Galway United as the westerners cruised to a 4-1 victory over Athlone Town.

The Wexford native’s dream start was punctuated by Ronan Manning, who struck on the hour mark to give the hosts a 4-0 lead.

Athlone replied through Felix Perez at the death, but begin the new campaign with a thumping at the hands of the Tribesmen.

Cabinteely 0

Wexford 1

Wexford kicked off their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign with a 1-0 victory over Cabinteely at a gusty Stradbrook.

The game’s decisive goal arrived as early as eight minutes in, as Dean Kelly threaded a sumptuous through-ball for Aaron Dobbs, who crossed to find Sean Hurley at the far post.

Hurley did the rest, and Damian Locke’s men survived a late Cabo push for an equaliser to open their season with a hard-earned three points.

UCD 2

Shelbourne 1

Two goals in 15 minutes saw UCD recover from a goal down to beat Shelbourne 2-1 at Belfield.

Near the half-hour mark, James English headed home from six yards to give the visitors the lead, but UCD would come away with the spoils as they turned the game on its head in the third quarter.

Greg Sloggett pounced on a point-blank save by Shels ‘keeper Dean Delany to tap home the leveler before Timmy Molloy completed the turnaround on 63 minutes.

Drogheda United P

Finn Harps P

Referee John McLaughlin called off tonight’s game between Drogheda and Finn Harps, with the hosts commenting officially that “he is not satisfied with the floodlights at United Park.”

Second-half strikes earn patient Cork City the spoils against neighbours Waterford

