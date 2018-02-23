Furlong's debut hat-trick gets Galway off to a flier as Wexford see off Cabo in Stradbrook

Galway United 4

Athlone Town 1

DANNY FURLONG NETTED a hat-trick on his first competitive appearance for Galway United as the westerners cruised to a 4-1 victory over Athlone Town.

The Wexford native’s dream start was punctuated by Ronan Manning, who struck on the hour mark to give the hosts a 4-0 lead.

Athlone replied through Felix Perez at the death, but begin the new campaign with a thumping at the hands of the Tribesmen.

REPORT | Galway United 4-1 Athlone Town



A hat-trick from debutant Danny Furlong and a first United goal for Ronan Manning saw off the challenge of Aaron Callaghan’s Athlone Town AFC Official on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park.



Report: https://t.co/7x9YKtB8Q8 #GUFC pic.twitter.com/E8x93lxcxW — Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) February 23, 2018

Cabinteely 0

Wexford 1

Wexford kicked off their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign with a 1-0 victory over Cabinteely at a gusty Stradbrook.

The game’s decisive goal arrived as early as eight minutes in, as Dean Kelly threaded a sumptuous through-ball for Aaron Dobbs, who crossed to find Sean Hurley at the far post.

Hurley did the rest, and Damian Locke’s men survived a late Cabo push for an equaliser to open their season with a hard-earned three points.

We spoke to Damian Locke in a very windy Stradbrook after tonight's 1-0 victory! We apologise for the sound quality in parts pic.twitter.com/UwHyg2nCTO — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) February 23, 2018

UCD 2

Shelbourne 1

Two goals in 15 minutes saw UCD recover from a goal down to beat Shelbourne 2-1 at Belfield.

Near the half-hour mark, James English headed home from six yards to give the visitors the lead, but UCD would come away with the spoils as they turned the game on its head in the third quarter.

Greg Sloggett pounced on a point-blank save by Shels ‘keeper Dean Delany to tap home the leveler before Timmy Molloy completed the turnaround on 63 minutes.

GOAL! Timmy Molloy (listed as Kelly on the teamsheet) puts it in the back of the net after Deano and the post denied his previous attempts. 2-1 UCD. — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) February 23, 2018

Drogheda United P

Finn Harps P

Referee John McLaughlin called off tonight’s game between Drogheda and Finn Harps, with the hosts commenting officially that “he is not satisfied with the floodlights at United Park.”