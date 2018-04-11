  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Patrick's Athletic launch plans for new 12,000-seater stadium in Inchicore

The project would be part of a wider community development with Dublin City Council.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 8:11 AM
1 hour ago 6,054 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3951440

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have launched plans for a new state-of-the-art stadium as part of a major development in Inchicore, which would also include new houses and a shopping complex.

000facdd-800 St Pat's launched the ambitious plans this morning. Source: St Patrick's Athletic

The League of Ireland club say the construction of a 12,000-seater ground at St Michael’s Estate would be financially independent and not reliant on Government funding, with Dublin City Council set to decide on the future of the Dublin 8 site in the coming months.

Under the proposals led by St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher, the Uefa Category 3 stadium will sit in the middle of a ‘mixed-use’ urban quarter, which would include retail and leisure facilities such as a library, indoor sports hall and civic theatre to be agreed by the City Council.

With a working title of the Richmond Arena, recognising its proximity to Richmond Barracks and the club’s current home, Richmond Park, the stadium would have 12,000 covered seats and all modern facilities at first floor level.

“We believe our proposal is a game-changer for Inchicore and, of course, for our club,” St Pat’s president, Tom O’Mahony, said.

“It would give our supporters an ultra-modern stadium which would also be suitable for a wide range of community events.

A general view of Richmond Park Richmond Park, the current home of St Pat's. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“It would transform Inchicore and would realise the City Council’s vision of a vibrant, high-quality urban quarter. We will now engage with the City Council to discuss our plans and we hope to have an opportunity to play a leading role in the regeneration of our neighbourhood.”

The stadium plans have been designed by European architect David Mizrahi of HRS International and the club anticipate the project will take approximately two years to complete from the time planning permission is granted.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m trying to get away from this mentality of ‘We only lost 2-0 against the European champions… Brilliant’’

‘It is very painful because nobody expected it with the lead we had’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result â Klopp
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
MANCHESTER CITY
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie