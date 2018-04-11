St Patrick's Athletic launch plans for new 12,000-seater stadium in Inchicore

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have launched plans for a new state-of-the-art stadium as part of a major development in Inchicore, which would also include new houses and a shopping complex.

St Pat's launched the ambitious plans this morning. Source: St Patrick's Athletic

The League of Ireland club say the construction of a 12,000-seater ground at St Michael’s Estate would be financially independent and not reliant on Government funding, with Dublin City Council set to decide on the future of the Dublin 8 site in the coming months.

Under the proposals led by St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher, the Uefa Category 3 stadium will sit in the middle of a ‘mixed-use’ urban quarter, which would include retail and leisure facilities such as a library, indoor sports hall and civic theatre to be agreed by the City Council.

With a working title of the Richmond Arena, recognising its proximity to Richmond Barracks and the club’s current home, Richmond Park, the stadium would have 12,000 covered seats and all modern facilities at first floor level.

“We believe our proposal is a game-changer for Inchicore and, of course, for our club,” St Pat’s president, Tom O’Mahony, said.

“It would give our supporters an ultra-modern stadium which would also be suitable for a wide range of community events.

Richmond Park, the current home of St Pat's. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“It would transform Inchicore and would realise the City Council’s vision of a vibrant, high-quality urban quarter. We will now engage with the City Council to discuss our plans and we hope to have an opportunity to play a leading role in the regeneration of our neighbourhood.”

The stadium plans have been designed by European architect David Mizrahi of HRS International and the club anticipate the project will take approximately two years to complete from the time planning permission is granted.

