Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Recently formed Armagh school St Ronan's stun Fitzmaurice's PS Chorca Dhuibhne to reach Hogan Cup final

Eamonn Fitzmaurice was in charge of the Kerry giants.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,835 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3928992

St Ronan’s College, Lurgan 2-10

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 1-10

Kevin O’Brien reports from Abbottstown

ST RONAN’S COLLEGE ended the recent dominance of Kerry schools in the Hogan Cup by stunning Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s PS Chorca Dhuibhne in today’s semi-final.

Ruairi McConville celebrates with his father Ruairi McConville celebrates with his father after the final whistle Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kerry schools PS Chorca Dhuibhne and St Brendan’s College, Killarney have shared the last four Masita GAA All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A football titles between them, but St Ronan’s saw off the Dingle school by three points to book a spot in the Croke Park decider.

There were joyous scenes on the field once the final whistle sounded as the Lurgan school reached their first ever Hogan Cup final.

Goals in either half from Rioghan Meehan and substitute Josh Megoran saw the team – who are managed by former Armagh footballer David Wilson – over the line against a talented PS Chorca Dhuibhne outfit.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaks to his team ahead of the game Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaks to his team ahead of the game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Defeating the Kerry giants is a remarkable achievement for the school that formed just three years ago and claimed their maiden MacRory Cup title two weeks ago.

Oisin Smyth and Jamie Haughey were in outstanding form for the winners, who’ll take on Rice College Westport in the final on 7 April.

After winning their fifth Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster) title in seven years, it’s a disappointing end to the season for Fitzmaurice’s side. They played some good football, particularly in the second quarter, but scored just three points in a wasteful second-half.

As a mark of respect for the tragic death of the school’s U15 player Aodhán O’Connor last month, the number 2 jersey was not used once again today and corner-back Conor Ó Flanúra wore number 22 instead.

Franz Sauerland and Jamie Lamont Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Ronan’s showed no signs of nerves and roared into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead inside the opening nine minutes, as Rioghan Meehan goaled with a point attempt that dipped in just under the crossbar.

After a flat start, PS Chorca Dhuibhne came to life. Cathal Firtear, Deividas Uosis and Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich all kicked scores before the latter set-up Dylan Geaney for a stunning goal that left the Dingle outfit 1-7 to 1-6 ahead at half-time.

Geaney brought his tally to 1-2 shortly after the restart to move PS Chorca Dhuibhne lead two points ahead, but they wouldn’t score again for 25 minutes as St Ronan’s took control.

Eoin McConville, Aaron McCreanor and Oisin Smyth sent over scores to move the Armagh side a point in front by the 50th minute. The key move of the game came when Adam Loughran knifed through the PS Chorca Dhuibhne rearguard and fed Megoran for a low finish past Eoin Brosnan.

The Munster champions chased a goal late on, but a pointed Uosis 45 was all they could manage as St Ronan’s held firm.

Source: Post Primary/YouTube

Scorers for St Ronan’s: Rioghan Meehan 1-0, Josh Megoran 1-0, Adam Loughran, Ruairi McConville and Tiernan Kelly (0-1f) 0-2 each, Aaron McCreanor, Jamie Haughey, Oisin Smyth and Eoin McConville (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for PS Chorca Dhuibhne: Dylan Geaney 1-2, Ruaidhri O Beaglaoich 0-5 (0-4f), Deividas Uosis 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Cathal Firtear 0-1.

St Ronan’s, Lurgan

1. Luke Mulholland (Achadh Gallan)

5. Aaron McCreanor (Clan na Gael)
3. Aidan Mulholland (Achadh Gallan)
2. Eoin McCluskey (Eire Og)

4. Jack Haddock (Clann Eirean)
6. Jamie Lamont  (Achadh Gallan)
7. Jame Haughey (Wolfe Tones)

8. Jack Lenehan  (Achadh Gallan)
9. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann)

12. Rioghan Meehan (Clann Eireann)
11. Adam Loughran (Achadh Gallan)
10. Oisin Smyth (Sarseil)

13. Ruairi McConville (Clann Eireann)
14. Leo Monteiro (Tir na Nog)
17. Eoin McConville (Clann Eireann)

Subs

15. Josh Megoran (Wolfe Tones) for Monteiro (41)
19. Callum Magee (Clann Eireann) for Ruairi McConville (56)
21. Marc McAfee (Achadh Gallan) for Smyth (59)

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

1. Eoghain Ó Brosnacháin (Dingle)

22. Conor Ó Flanúra (Dingle)
3. Tomás Ó Dubhain (Dingle)
4. Colín Ó Muircheartaigh (Dingle)

5. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Annascaul)
6. Gearoid Lyne (Annascaul)
7. Padraig Ó Cathalain (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Franz Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht)
9. James Aghas (Annascaul)

10. Niall Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)
12. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)
14. Cathal Firtear (Annascaul)

11. Killian Ó Failbhé (Annascaul)
13. Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)
15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Subs

21. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Géibheannaigh (47)
24. Criostoir Ó Cathain (Dingle) for Ó Failbhe (54)
17. Sean Óg Ó Morain (Dingle) for Sauerland (58)

‘People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all’

Cora Staunton caps impressive few months in Oz with Giants’ Goal of the Year

