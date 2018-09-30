This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three in-a-row chasing St Vincent's power into semis with 12-point win over Castleknock

Diarmuid Connolly returned while Mossy Quinn finished with 1-6.

By Stephen O'Meara Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 6:22 PM
40 minutes ago 3,649 Views No Comments
On they go: Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent's are in the last four.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
On they go: Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent's are in the last four.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Vincent’s 1-21

Castleknock 1-9

Stephen O’Meara reports from Parnell Park

TODAY’S SECOND DUBLIN SFC quarter final saw a re-run of the 2016 final as Castleknock hoped to advance past holders, St Vincent’s.

The big story was the return of Diarmuid Connolly for Vincent’s, as a 49th minute substitute, though the game had already gone far out of reach for Castleknock at this point.

The contest opened in rip-roaring fashion as Ciarán Kilkenny, positioned at full forward, netted with Castleknock’s first attack of the game.

However, no sooner had Knock taken an early lead of a goal and a point, than a fifth-minute Mossy Quinn goal, at the other end, brought the holders back to level scores at 1-1 apiece.

Eamonn Fennell and Kevin Kindlon St. Vincent's Eamonn Fennell and Kevin Kindlon of Castleknock. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A tit-for-tat first half would see possession maintenance key and it looked like there would be the mere minimum between the sides at the break before two late first half points from Shane Carthy and Éamonn Fennell put the holders three to the good at the break, 1-9 to 1-6.

After a number of early stoppages early in the second half Vincent’s began to dominate Knock’s kick-out reeling off six unanswered points in eight minutes to put an unsurmountable nine between the sides.

With Knock unable to make inroads into Vincents’ organised zonal defence, into the wind, the Marino men continued to control the game.

Ciaran Kilkenny and Eamonn Fennell Castleknock's Ciaran Kilkenny and Eamonn Fennell of St. Vincent's. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The biggest cheer of the second half came when Connolly came off the bench with eleven minutes remaining, but it was their other substitute, Enda Varely, who would score three second half points to rub salt into the Castleknock wounds, running out emphatic twelve point winners, 1-21 to 1-9.

Scorers for Vincent’s: Tomás Quinn 1-6 (4f), Cormac Diamond 0-3, Enda Varley 0-3, Shane Carthy 0-2, Éamonn Fennell 0-2, Lorcan Smyth 0-1, Nathan Mullins 0-1, Adam Baxter 0-1, Lorcan Galvin 0-1, Gavin Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Castleknock: Ciarán Kilkenny 1-1, Kevin Kindlon 0-3, Tommy McDaniel 0-3 (1f), Ben Galvin 0-1, Séamus O’Carroll 0-1.

St Vincent’s

1. Michael Savage

18. Fiachra Breathnach
2. Mick Concarr
4. Craig Wilson

7. Brendan Egan
6. Ger Brennan
10. Gavin Burke

8. Nathan Mullins
23. Éamonn Fennell

9. Lorcan Galvin
11. Lorcan Smyth
12. Cormac Diamond

17. Adam Baxter
14. Shane Carthy
15. Tomás Quinn

Subs

5. James McCusker for Wilson (HT)
13. Enda Varley for Baxter (44)
22. Joe Feeney for Fennell (49)
19. Diarmuid Connolly for Smyth (49)
25. Seán Lambe for Brennan (52)
26. Rian McBride for Galvin (56)

Castleknock

1. Morven Connolly

25. Darragh Warnock
3. Tom Quinn
17. Eoin O’Brien

5. Tom Shields
6. Graham Hannigan
18. Fintan Sweeney

8. Shane Boland
7. Greg Gibson

19. Séamus O’Carroll
11. Ben Galvin
12. Kevin Kindlon
24. Tommy Corcoran

14. Ciarán Kilkenny
23. Tommy McDaniel

Subs

20 James Sherry for Sweeney (HT)
10 Rob Shaw for Sherry (32) (black card)
15 Rory Corcoran for Gibson (36)
13 Mikey Galvin for T Corcoran (43)
4 Niall Milmore for Warnock (60)

Referee: Liam Aherne Clarke.

