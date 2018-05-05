Super Steff Evans try helps Scarlets tame Cheetahs

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SCARLETS are well on the way to joining Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 semi-finals as they took a 24-3 lead into half-time.

Wayne Pivac’s side took an early lead thanks to clinical, sweeping attacks and tries from Steff Evans and Leigh Halfpenny opened up a 17-3 lead before Evans carved open the Cheetahs in the minutes before the break.

Can’t see the video above? Watch on Twitter here

After Tadhg Beirne’s tackle and Rob Evans’ strip brought a turnover, the wing raided the fractured defence, breaking the line and stepping out of a tackle before grubbering beyond the last defender and winning the race to touch down.