Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth

We’re set for a Sunday showdown at Kingspan Stadium.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 5 May 2018, 7:00 PM
20 minutes ago 527 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3996846
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER WILL FACE Ospreys with a Champions Cup spot on the line on Sunday 20 May.

Until today, there was a chance that the Pro14 would be granted an eighth place in Europeâ€™s top rugby competition if Challenge Cup finalists Gloucester could qualify by dint of their league position.

However, todayâ€™s results in the final round of the Premiership brought Bath into the top six on points difference thanks to their 63-19 win over London Irish, pushing Gloucester to seventh as they were hit for 62 by Saracens.

Thanks to their superior points total in Conference B, Ulster will have home advantage when they bid to put a silver lining on a season to forget.

Champions Cup playoff, 20 May

Ulster v Ospreys, 15.05

Premiership semi-finals, 19 May

Saracens v Wasps, 12.30

Exeter v Newcastle, 15.30

â€˜Weâ€™re going to miss him as a Munster manâ€™ â€“ Simon Zebo shows his class

Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh

