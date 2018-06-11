Concerns for Cluxton after sustaining 'blow to the lower back' against Longford

JIM GAVIN SAYS Stephen Cluxton suffered a “lower back” injury after the collision with James McGivney that saw the Longford forward sent-off during the first-half of their Leinster SFC semi-final.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

McGivney had no intention of playing the ball when he clattered into the Dublin goalkeeper as he was airborne, a hit that sent Cluxton flying into the Croke Park turf.

Cluxton bounced up immediately to defend his goal but once the play was stopped he looked dazed and in some distress. After receiving attention from the Dublin medical team he was replaced by Evan Comerford and made his way off the field.

The 36-year-old appeared shaken up by the incident as he hobbled straight into the dressing rooms looked like he may have been concussed.

One Twitter user posted an image of Cluxton still wearing his gear walking into the Mater Hospital A&E department yesterday evening and there are concerns he may have suffered a significant rib injury.