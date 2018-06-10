14-man Donegal cruise to victory against Down to book Ulster final spot

Donegal 2-22

Down 1-12

Alan Foley reports from Clones

DONEGAL WILL TAKE on Fermanagh in a novel Ulster final pairing in two weeks’ time after Declan Bonner’s team cruised to victory against Down in Clones.

Despite losing Neil McGee to a straight red card after just 14 minutes, Donegal were in complete control, racking up 1-7 before Down finally got on the scoreboard after 26 minutes. In the second half, Donegal posted 1-8 before Down managed a score.

Leo McLoone and man of the match Jamie Brennan were the goalscorers, while Michael Murphy struck over 0-5 and Patrick McBrearty 0-6.

It all means Donegal will go in search of a ninth Ulster title as overwhelming favourites, with Bonner’s predecessor, Rory Gallagher, in charge of the Fermanagh.

Donegal’s Neil McGee is shown a red card by referee Anthony Nolan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

McGee and Connaire Harrison had been booked in the early stages for an off-the-ball incident by match referee Anthony Nolan. Then, with Donegal 0-4 to 0-0 up, Harrison and his own teammate Darren O’Hagan collided with one another and McGee fell on top of the Down full-forward, leading with his knee.

Nolan, who consulted with linesman Sean Laverty opted to send off the Donegal full-back.

However, the dismissal did little for Down, with Donegal on fire. Their first goal arrived on 22 minutes when McLoone was quickest to react to slot past Marc Reid as a shot for a point by Ciaran Thompson cannoned down off the upright.

Donegal were 1-12 to 0-7 in front at the break, with Down certainly improving in the last 10 minutes of the half, with Harrison causing occasional trouble.

Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Down's Kevin McKernan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The second half started as the first did, with a Donegal blitz. On 45 minutes, Murphy gathered a clearance from Reid, who was struggling badly with kick-outs, and a move that saw Thompson and Ryan McHugh involved, saw Brennan tap home a second goal for a 2-15 to 0-7 advantage.

Donegal really should’ve added a third goal on a number of occasions, with Brennan coming the closest, hitting the butt of the post and if anything they were guilty of overplaying against a totally bewildered Down side.

Eamonn Burns’ team did at least get the consolation of a goal in the fifth minute of injury time when Niall Donnelly cut inside to shoot past Shaun Patton.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward (0-1), Paul Brennan (0-2), Frank McGlynn; Hugh McFadden, Michael Murphy (0-5, 3f); Ciaran Thompson (0-1), Ryan McHugh (0-2), Leo McLoone (1-0); Patrick McBrearty (0-6, 3f), Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan (1-3).

Subs: Daire Ó Baoill for Langan (44), Odhrán Mac Niallais for McLoone (49), Cian Mulligan for Thompson (49), Stephen McMenamin (0-1) for Gallagher (54), Mark McHugh (0-1) for McGlynn (58), Eamonn Doherty for P.Brennan (65).

Down: Marc Reid; Colm Flanagan, Brendan McArdle, Anthony Doherty; Darren O’Hagan, Niall McParland, Caolan Mooney (0-1); Peter Turley, Niall Donnelly (1-1); Kevin McKernan, Conor Maginn (0-2), Shay Millar; Donal O’Hare (0-4, 3f), Connaire Harrison (0-4), Ronan Millar.

Subs: Ryan Johnston for R Millar (black card, 21), Ruairi Wells for McParland (half-time), Sean Dornan for S.Millar (black card, 36), Conor Poland for Doherty (49), David McKibben for Turley (55), Jonny Flynn for McKibben (black card, 66).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

