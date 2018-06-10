This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14-man Donegal cruise to victory against Down to book Ulster final spot

Declan Bonner’s side secured a 13 point win and will now face Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC final.

By Alan Foley Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 6:54 PM
23 minutes ago 883 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4063715
Jamie Brennan celebrates scoring a goal for Donegal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jamie Brennan celebrates scoring a goal for Donegal.
Jamie Brennan celebrates scoring a goal for Donegal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Donegal 2-22

Down 1-12

Alan Foley reports from Clones

DONEGAL WILL TAKE on Fermanagh in a novel Ulster final pairing in two weeks’ time after Declan Bonner’s team cruised to victory against Down in Clones.

Despite losing Neil McGee to a straight red card after just 14 minutes, Donegal were in complete control, racking up 1-7 before Down finally got on the scoreboard after 26 minutes. In the second half, Donegal posted 1-8 before Down managed a score.

Leo McLoone and man of the match Jamie Brennan were the goalscorers, while Michael Murphy struck over 0-5 and Patrick McBrearty 0-6.

It all means Donegal will go in search of a ninth Ulster title as overwhelming favourites, with Bonner’s predecessor, Rory Gallagher, in charge of the Fermanagh.

Neil McGee is shown a red card by referee Anthony Nolan Donegal’s Neil McGee is shown a red card by referee Anthony Nolan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

McGee and Connaire Harrison had been booked in the early stages for an off-the-ball incident by match referee Anthony Nolan. Then, with Donegal 0-4 to 0-0 up, Harrison and his own teammate Darren O’Hagan collided with one another and McGee fell on top of the Down full-forward, leading with his knee.

Nolan, who consulted with linesman Sean Laverty opted to send off the Donegal full-back.

However, the dismissal did little for Down, with Donegal on fire. Their first goal arrived on 22 minutes when McLoone was quickest to react to slot past Marc Reid as a shot for a point by Ciaran Thompson cannoned down off the upright.

Donegal were 1-12 to 0-7 in front at the break, with Down certainly improving in the last 10 minutes of the half, with Harrison causing occasional trouble.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher with Kevin McKernan Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Down's Kevin McKernan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The second half started as the first did, with a Donegal blitz. On 45 minutes, Murphy gathered a clearance from Reid, who was struggling badly with kick-outs, and a move that saw Thompson and Ryan McHugh involved, saw Brennan tap home a second goal for a 2-15 to 0-7 advantage.

Donegal really should’ve added a third goal on a number of occasions, with Brennan coming the closest, hitting the butt of the post and if anything they were guilty of overplaying against a totally bewildered Down side.

Eamonn Burns’ team did at least get the consolation of a goal in the fifth minute of injury time when Niall Donnelly cut inside to shoot past Shaun Patton.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward (0-1), Paul Brennan (0-2), Frank McGlynn; Hugh McFadden, Michael Murphy (0-5, 3f); Ciaran Thompson (0-1), Ryan McHugh (0-2), Leo McLoone (1-0); Patrick McBrearty (0-6, 3f), Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan (1-3).

Subs: Daire Ó Baoill for Langan (44), Odhrán Mac Niallais for McLoone (49), Cian Mulligan for Thompson (49), Stephen McMenamin (0-1) for Gallagher (54), Mark McHugh (0-1) for McGlynn (58), Eamonn Doherty for P.Brennan (65).

Down: Marc Reid; Colm Flanagan, Brendan McArdle, Anthony Doherty; Darren O’Hagan, Niall McParland, Caolan Mooney (0-1); Peter Turley, Niall Donnelly (1-1); Kevin McKernan, Conor Maginn (0-2), Shay Millar; Donal O’Hare (0-4, 3f), Connaire Harrison (0-4), Ronan Millar.

Subs: Ryan Johnston for R Millar (black card, 21), Ruairi Wells for McParland (half-time), Sean Dornan for S.Millar (black card, 36), Conor Poland for Doherty (49), David McKibben for Turley (55), Jonny Flynn for McKibben (black card, 66).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Explainer: Where the Munster hurling championship stands after today’s games

Cluxton off injured while McCaffrey and O’Sullivan return as Dublin crush Longford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie