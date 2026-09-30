More Stories
Antrim won the 2026 All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final. Ben Brady/INPHO
top talents

Antrim lead the way in 2026 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars awards

The awards recognise the outstanding players from the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.
6.16am, 30 Sep 2026

ANTRIM LEAD THE way with eight nominations in the 2026 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars awards.

The awards recognise the outstanding players from the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships, won by Antrim and Armagh respectively.

Antrim have eight players included after securing their return to the senior ranks for 2017.

Beaten Intermediate finalists Laois have four players included, while Premier Junior champions Armagh have two players on the selection, and Cavan have one.

Antrim boss Elaine Dowds has been named as 2026 PwC Camogie Manager of the Year.

The Soaring Stars team and the Manager of the Year will be honoured at the PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards in Croke Park on 21 November.

Brian Molloy, President of the Camogie Association, said: “Comhghairdeas leis na himreoirí uilig gur bronnadh gradaim orthu. Huge congratulations to all 15 recipients of the Soaring Stars awards, and to Elaine Dowds on her PwC Manager of the Year award.

“Thanks to PwC for their support of this event each year, as they help us to recognise the brilliance we see on camogie fields all over Ireland throughout the summer.” 

On Tuesday, All-Ireland champions Cork were recognised with 14 players receiving nominations for an All-Star, with beaten finalists Galway receiving 10.

2026 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team:

  • Caitríona Graham (Antrim)
  • Eimear O’Kane (Armagh)
  • Aoife Finlay (Laois)
  • Caoimhe McNaughton (Antrim)
  • Katie Molloy (Antrim)
  • Clodagh Tynan (Laois)
  • Clare McKillop (Antrim)
  • Amy Boyle (Antrim)
  • Ciara Hill (Armagh)
  • Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan)
  • Gráinne Delaney (Laois)
  • Maeve Kelly (Antrim)
  • Aimée Collier (Laois)
  • Roisin McCormick (Antrim)
  • Éobha McAllister (Antrim) 
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie