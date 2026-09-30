Antrim lead the way in 2026 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars awards

ANTRIM LEAD THE way with eight nominations in the 2026 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars awards.

The awards recognise the outstanding players from the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships, won by Antrim and Armagh respectively.

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Antrim have eight players included after securing their return to the senior ranks for 2017.

Beaten Intermediate finalists Laois have four players included, while Premier Junior champions Armagh have two players on the selection, and Cavan have one.

Antrim boss Elaine Dowds has been named as 2026 PwC Camogie Manager of the Year.

The Soaring Stars team and the Manager of the Year will be honoured at the PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards in Croke Park on 21 November.

Brian Molloy, President of the Camogie Association, said: “Comhghairdeas leis na himreoirí uilig gur bronnadh gradaim orthu. Huge congratulations to all 15 recipients of the Soaring Stars awards, and to Elaine Dowds on her PwC Manager of the Year award.

“Thanks to PwC for their support of this event each year, as they help us to recognise the brilliance we see on camogie fields all over Ireland throughout the summer.”

On Tuesday, All-Ireland champions Cork were recognised with 14 players receiving nominations for an All-Star, with beaten finalists Galway receiving 10.

2026 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team: