Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
'I don't think I've ever played extra extra-time before': Coen feeling good after 7 games in 24 days

UCD and Mayo footballer Stephen Coen has seen almost 180 minutes of action since Sunday.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 16 Feb 2018, 1:15 PM
11 hours ago 6,254 Views 3 Comments
THE GAMES HAVE been coming thick and fast for Mayo and UCD footballer Stephen Coen, who just completed his seventh game in the space of 24 days for college and county.

Electric Ireland GAA HE Championships First Class Rivals Sigerson Cup Final Preview Stephen Coen was speaking at the Electric Ireland GAA HE Championships First Class Rivals Sigerson Cup Final Preview Source: Oliver McVeigh/SPORTSFILE

His latest contest was the most taxing of all, as two periods of extra-time were required to seperate UCD and Ulster University in Wednesday’s Sigerson Cup semi-final.

That Coen lasted the full 100 minutes in Inniskeen just three days after he played a full Division 1 league encounter against Galway on Sunday afternoon – which went on for almost 80 minutes – gives an indication of his remarkable fitness levels.

“It was a strange one alright,” he said of UCD’s marathon win over UU.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played extra extra-time before so it was a compliment to how both teams performed on the night, putting in a big effort.

“We all play football because we like playing football and there is no better way than playing games to be honest. I suppose guys like to play a game at the weekend and one in midweek, it is a little bit nicer than training all of the time.

“We are enjoying it at the minute. When you are going well in a certain competition like this it is easier to enjoy it, that is what is happening. All we are doing is focusing on Saturday, hopefully we can get the result we are looking for.”

Because of the heavy run of fixtures, Coen hasn’t trained much over the last month apart from recovery sessions in between games.

“We quickly recovered and we got a lot of work done yesterday in the pool and the sea so we have a lot of recovery in and boys feel good again,” he says.

“It’s mainly recovery and (going from) game to game. In Mayo, Barry Solan and Conor Finn have managed my load brilliantly.

Cathal Sweeney with Stephen Coen Coen in action against Galway on Sunday Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“They have made sure I’m never too tired, they keep track of all the work I’m doing, that is brilliant for me. It takes all that planning out of my hands, it allows me to rest as much as possible and to relax. I’m sure guys are the same here, it is very important.”

Con O’Callaghan was a welcome addition to the UCD team this week, following his hurling exploits with Cuala over the weekend. Coen also paid tribute to the influence of injured star Jack McCaffrey around the squad as they bid to lift a second Sigerson title in three years.

“Con has been there with us all year, his attitude has been very good,” says Coen. “Any time he can be there if he has no club commitments with Cuala he has been there to help out.

Jack McCaffrey Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Lads have been very positive towards him coming back, he has been a great addition to us. We have a lot of good players all over the field, we are just trying to focus on getting our performance right on Saturday.

“Jack has been a massive influence on us and has been in UCD football for the last four or five years. To have his knowledge around the dressing room and on the sideline is very good for us.

“If you are getting advice from Jack McCaffrey you don’t take it too lightly, you take it on board. Everyone has, he has been a big influence on our team and UCD as a whole. It is great to have him on board, we would love to have him on the pitch, but we don’t. We will just make do with what we have.”

Stephen Coen was speaking at the Electric Ireland GAA HE Championships First Class Rivals Sigerson Cup Final Preview

