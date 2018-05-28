Stuart Olding signs two-year contract with French side Brive

FORMER ULSTER BACK Stuart Olding has signed a two-year contract with French club Brive.

Ex-Ulster second row and assistant coach Jeremy Davidson is taking over as Brive’s head coach this summer, after the club was relegated into France’s second-tier Pro D2 for next season.

Olding will play in the Pro D2 next season. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Olding’s contract with the IRFU and Ulster Rugby was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour in the wake of his acquittal on rape charges.

The 25-year-old back, who has played in midfield, at fullback and at out-half during his professional career, was subsequently linked with a move to the Exeter Chiefs, but the English club denied they had been in contact with Olding.

He has now secured a new club, however, with Davidson and Brive signing him up ahead of next season.

Olding, who has been capped four times by Ireland, will look to relaunch his career in the Pro D2, with Brive hoping to bounce back up to the Top 14 immediately.

Davidson knows the league particularly well, having coached Aurillac from 2011 until last summer, when he moved to Top 14 club Bordeaux as forwards coach.

However, the head coach who signed him, Jacques Brunel, left for the France job in December and it’s understood that Davidson’s relationship with new Bordeaux boss Rory Teague was not a strong one.

Offered the chance to return to a head coach position with Brive, Davidson accepted the challenge and has now signed up Olding as the club looks for promotion next season.

