This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laois boss Sugrue following in the footsteps of Kerry giants Micko and Páidí

John Sugrue has guided Laois to Sunday’s Leinster football final.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 22 Jun 2018, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,310 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4086948

JOHN SUGRUE IS the third Kerry native to lead his county to a Leinster SFC final since the turn of the century, but he readily admits he’s got a lot to achieve in the game before he can be compared to Mick O’Dwyer or Páidí Ó Sé.

pjimage

O’Dwyer won Leinster crowns with Kildare and Laois in the early 2000s, while Ó Sé guided Westmeath to provincial glory in 2004.

“There’s a bit of (tradition), yeah,” says Sugrue. “Look, I’m a novice to a great degree.

“Them other guys have done far more in the game in a grand sense than what I’ve done or what I may do. This is my cut off it and I’m going to do the best that I can do with it.”

Laois have steadily improved during Sugrue’s debut campaign in charge. They’re just one win away from the Super 8s and have already claimed the Division 4 title and promotion to the third tier.

Sugrue, who was a physio with Laois last year, admits the time demands of inter-county management have taken him by surprise.

“My own phone – I think that’s taken me by surprise! It’s a torment and a torture and if you want to take it away with you then you’re more than welcome to it!

“It’s phenomenal. I’ve got great fellas helping out. Brian Breen, our logistics guy, is fantastic.  Eoin Kearns does a lot of work with regard to video and stuff like that. We’ve got some great, great guys. Jerome (Stack) takes the coaching.

“It’s just a monster, though. There’s no two ways about it. The monster is trying to co-ordinate between players and the management team and then trying to co-ordinate between county board. It’s a monster time-wise.”

Ross Munnelly encourages his teammates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois veteran Ross Munnelly is the only current panelist who lined out when O’Dwyer and Ó Sé met on the sideline in the 2004 Leinster final, which Ó Sé’s Westmeath won after a replay.

Sugrue heaped praise on the 35-year-old Munnelly for his attitude this season.

“Ross came in at the start of the year and we had a conversation about it. He doesn’t look for any favours and wasn’t going to get any either.

“He’s been a standard bearer for a number of years now. He’s been energetic and positive this year. You’ve got to admire that about the guy. He likes football, and that’s what fellas who like football do. It’s great to see him and great to see him performing.”

Laois are 100/1 outsiders for the provincial final, but Sugrue says his side are focused on getting the performance levels right.

“It’s funny, Dublin don’t tend to write off anyone on their own bat. But everyone else to a great degree (write themselves off). Look, the facts are the facts of where the teams have been recently.

“Going on them alone, that’s where other people tend to derive their information from. We can’t change that, we’ve got to focus on ourselves and we have to focus on the team and our team performance.

“Like I said, try to get our performance of the year out of ourselves. If we do that and if we really go up there and compete and compete and stay competing, then we’ll see where we get to.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Staunton held in reserve as Mayo and Galway reveal their teams for Connacht final showdown

Mickey Harte makes four changes ahead of Carlow clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie