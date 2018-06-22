This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Staunton held in reserve as Mayo and Galway reveal their teams for Connacht final showdown

Reigning champions Galway are hoping to defend their crown when the sides meet on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 22 Jun 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 883 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4085927
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CORA STAUNTON HAS been named on the bench for Mayo’s senior TG4 Connacht final against Galway this Sunday.

The Carnacon star recently returned to the panel for an incredible 24th championship campaign following an impressive debut season with Women’s Aussie Rules side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The club has also announced that she will be linking up with the team again for a second season after signing a new deal earlier this month.

Manager Peter Leahy recently told The42  that Staunton has been ‘absolutely flying’ at training, but she is set to be held in reserve for this provincial showdown in MacHale Park on Sunday [Throw-in, 4pm].

Mayo have named a strong side for the tie, with experienced campaigners Fiona McHale, Sarah Tierney and Aileen Gilroy all included in the starting line-up. Sarah Rowe and the Kelly sisters Grace and Niamh will provide a notable scoring threat in the Mayo attack.

Meanwhile, Corofin’s Tracey and Róisín Leonard will be leading the charge for Galway, who are hoping to defend their crown this weekend.

Nicola Ward is named at centre-back, where she can press forward with her pace and strength.

Mayo

1. Aisling Tarpey (Foxrock Cabinteely)

2. Emma Lowther (Knockmore)
3. Sarah Tierney (Hollymount)
4. Saoirse Ludden (Westport)

5. Rachel Kearns (CL McHale Rovers)
6. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchells)
7. Doireann Hughes (Carnacon)

8. Aileen Gilroy (St Brigid’s)
9. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole)

10. Fiona McHale (Carnacon)
11. Fiona Doherty (Moy Davitts)
12. Sinéad Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

13. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts)
14. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)
15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

Subs:
16. Sorcha Murphy
17. Norin Moran
18. Orla Conlon
19. Nicola O’Malley
20. Rebecca O’Malley
21. Shauna Howley
22. Tamara O’Connor
23. Sarah Mulvihill
24. Emma Needham
25. Cora Staunton
26. Marie Corbett
27. Amy Dowling
28. Kathryn Sullivan
29. Martha Carter
30. Sadhbh Larkin

Galway

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

2. Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway)
3. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)
4. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Emer Flagherty (Tuam/Cortoon)
6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
7. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

8. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
9. Ailbhe Davoren (Moycullen)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
11. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)
12. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

13. Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)
14. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)
15. Leanne Coen (Corofin)

Subs:
16. Laura Hession
17. Noelle Connolly
18. Sarah Conneally
19. Deirdre Brennan
20. Emma Reaney
21. Shauna Molloy
22. Caitríona Cormican
23. Eimear O’Kane
24. Leanne Walsh
25. Lisa Gannon
26. Niamh Daly
27. Louise Ward
28. Bronagh Quinn
29. Lauren Duskin

