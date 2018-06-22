Staunton held in reserve as Mayo and Galway reveal their teams for Connacht final showdown

CORA STAUNTON HAS been named on the bench for Mayo’s senior TG4 Connacht final against Galway this Sunday.

The Carnacon star recently returned to the panel for an incredible 24th championship campaign following an impressive debut season with Women’s Aussie Rules side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The club has also announced that she will be linking up with the team again for a second season after signing a new deal earlier this month.

Manager Peter Leahy recently told The42 that Staunton has been ‘absolutely flying’ at training, but she is set to be held in reserve for this provincial showdown in MacHale Park on Sunday [Throw-in, 4pm].



Mayo have named a strong side for the tie, with experienced campaigners Fiona McHale, Sarah Tierney and Aileen Gilroy all included in the starting line-up. Sarah Rowe and the Kelly sisters Grace and Niamh will provide a notable scoring threat in the Mayo attack.

Meanwhile, Corofin’s Tracey and Róisín Leonard will be leading the charge for Galway, who are hoping to defend their crown this weekend.

Nicola Ward is named at centre-back, where she can press forward with her pace and strength.

Mayo

1. Aisling Tarpey (Foxrock Cabinteely)

2. Emma Lowther (Knockmore)

3. Sarah Tierney (Hollymount)

4. Saoirse Ludden (Westport)

5. Rachel Kearns (CL McHale Rovers)

6. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchells)

7. Doireann Hughes (Carnacon)

8. Aileen Gilroy (St Brigid’s)

9. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole)

10. Fiona McHale (Carnacon)

11. Fiona Doherty (Moy Davitts)

12. Sinéad Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

13. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts)

14. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)

15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

Subs:

16. Sorcha Murphy

17. Norin Moran

18. Orla Conlon

19. Nicola O’Malley

20. Rebecca O’Malley

21. Shauna Howley

22. Tamara O’Connor

23. Sarah Mulvihill

24. Emma Needham

25. Cora Staunton

26. Marie Corbett

27. Amy Dowling

28. Kathryn Sullivan

29. Martha Carter

30. Sadhbh Larkin

Galway

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

2. Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway)

3. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

4. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Emer Flagherty (Tuam/Cortoon)

6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

7. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

8. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

9. Ailbhe Davoren (Moycullen)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

11. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)

12. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

13. Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)

14. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)

15. Leanne Coen (Corofin)

Subs:

16. Laura Hession

17. Noelle Connolly

18. Sarah Conneally

19. Deirdre Brennan

20. Emma Reaney

21. Shauna Molloy

22. Caitríona Cormican

23. Eimear O’Kane

24. Leanne Walsh

25. Lisa Gannon

26. Niamh Daly

27. Louise Ward

28. Bronagh Quinn

29. Lauren Duskin

