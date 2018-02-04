We’ll keep you updated on a busy day of GAA action.
Liveblog
Kildare 0-5 Monaghan 1-5
Paul Cribbin is black-carded for Kildare after a sloppy challenge.
Wexford 0-9 Cork 1-8
Conor McDonald raises the white flag twice in the space of two minutes.
Offaly 0-6 Limerick 0-10
The Shannonsiders are beginning to break away near the end of the first half.
Kilkenny 1-5 Clare 2-8
Clare lead by six as we approach half-time.
Kildare 0-4 Monaghan 0-4
Fintan Kelly slots over.
Dublin 0-6 Antrim 0-6
Paul Ryan brings Dublin back on level terms.
Meath 0-2 Clare 0-2
Pearse Lillis levels matters.
GOAL! Conor Sweeney slots home a penalty for Tipperary after Michael Quinlivan was fouled.
Kilkenny 0-2 Clare 1-6
Peter Duggan slots over a point as Clare’s dominance continues.
Kildare 0-1 Monaghan 0-3
Jack McCarron stretches the Monaghan lead to two points.
Offaly 0-4 Limerick 0-3
The Faithful lead Limerick by the minimum early on.
Tipperary 0-2 Roscommon 0-2
Conor Sweeney is on the scoreboard early on for Tipp.
Down 0-4 Cork 0-6
Cork lead the game at Pairc Esler, which threw-in at 1.40pm.
Kildare 0-0 Monaghan 0-2
Dessie Ward and Keith Cribbin trade scores.
Wexford 0-1 Cork 1-1
Lee Chin gets Wexford off the mark.
GOAL! Conor Lehane has hit the net early on for Cork.
Here are the games we’ll be focusing on today:
Allianz Football League Division 1
Kildare v Monaghan, Newbridge, 2pm
Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny, 2.30pm
Allianz Football League Division 2
Down v Cork, Pairc Esler, 1.40pm
Tipperary v Roscommon, Semple Stadium, 2pm
Meath v Clare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Kilkenny v Clare, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Wexford v Cork, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Offaly v Limerick, O’Connor Park, 2pm
Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 2.05pm
COMMENTS (2)