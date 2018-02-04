  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

14,613 Views 2 Comments
Share

Kildare 0-5 Monaghan 1-5

Paul Cribbin is black-carded for Kildare after a sloppy challenge.

Wexford 0-9 Cork 1-8

Conor McDonald raises the white flag twice in the space of two minutes.

Offaly 0-6 Limerick 0-10

The Shannonsiders are beginning to break away near the end of the first half.

Kilkenny 1-5 Clare 2-8

Clare lead by six as we approach half-time.

Kildare 0-4 Monaghan 0-4

Fintan Kelly slots over.

Dublin 0-6 Antrim 0-6

Paul Ryan brings Dublin back on level terms.

Meath 0-2 Clare 0-2

Pearse Lillis levels matters.

Flag

GOAL! Conor Sweeney slots home a penalty for Tipperary after Michael Quinlivan was fouled.

Kilkenny 0-2 Clare 1-6

Peter Duggan slots over a point as Clare’s dominance continues.

Kildare 0-1 Monaghan 0-3

Jack McCarron stretches the Monaghan lead to two points.

Offaly 0-4 Limerick 0-3

The Faithful lead Limerick by the minimum early on.

Tipperary 0-2 Roscommon 0-2

Conor Sweeney is on the scoreboard early on for Tipp.

Down 0-4 Cork 0-6

Cork lead the game at Pairc Esler, which threw-in at 1.40pm.

Kildare 0-0 Monaghan 0-2

Dessie Ward and Keith Cribbin trade scores.

Wexford 0-1 Cork 1-1

Lee Chin gets Wexford off the mark.

Here are the games we’ll be focusing on today:

Allianz Football League Division 1
Kildare v Monaghan, Newbridge, 2pm
Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny, 2.30pm

Allianz Football League Division 2
Down v Cork, Pairc Esler, 1.40pm
Tipperary v Roscommon, Semple Stadium, 2pm
Meath v Clare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Kilkenny v Clare, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Wexford v Cork, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Offaly v Limerick, O’Connor Park, 2pm
Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 2.05pm

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
FRANCE
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
FOOTBALL
'AC Milan aren't Brad Pitt, they're ugly like me' - Gattuso
'AC Milan aren't Brad Pitt, they're ugly like me' - Gattuso
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
IRELAND
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
SIX NATIONS
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie