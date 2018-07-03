This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big Super 8s meeting to clash with World Cup final as GAA announce first fixtures

Kerry’s encounter with Galway at Croke Park will throw in at the same time as kick-off in Moscow.

By Gavin Quinn Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,508 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/4106375
Kerry and Galway meet at Croke Park on 15 July, at the same time as the World Cup final.
Image: Inpho
Kerry and Galway meet at Croke Park on 15 July, at the same time as the World Cup final.
Kerry and Galway meet at Croke Park on 15 July, at the same time as the World Cup final.
Image: Inpho

TO WATCH THE World Cup final or a potential classic at Croke Park?

The first of this year’s Super 8s fixtures will see the four provincial champions in action at GAA headquarters, it has been announced this afternoon.

On 14 June, Dublin and Donegal will again meet in Saturday evening football in a repeat of their 2016 quarter-final clash.

A 7pm throw-in is likely to be preceded by the other Group 2 clash of Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh.

The following day, sports fans will have to choose between the World Cup final and the clash of Galway v Kerry at Croker, with both games scheduled for 4pm.

It’s also anticipated that Fermanagh/Kildare v Laois/Monaghan will be fixed as a curtain-raiser.

The further fixtures are expected to be confirmed when the CCCC meet next Monday in the wake of the results of round 4 of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers over the weekend.

Fixtures:

Saturday, 14 July (Croke Park)

  • Dublin v Donegal, 7pm

Sunday, 15 July (Croke Park)

  • Galway v Kerry, 4pm

How the Super 8s are shaping up after this morning’s GAA football qualifier draw

