Big Super 8s meeting to clash with World Cup final as GAA announce first fixtures

Kerry and Galway meet at Croke Park on 15 July, at the same time as the World Cup final.

Kerry and Galway meet at Croke Park on 15 July, at the same time as the World Cup final.

TO WATCH THE World Cup final or a potential classic at Croke Park?

The first of this year’s Super 8s fixtures will see the four provincial champions in action at GAA headquarters, it has been announced this afternoon.

On 14 June, Dublin and Donegal will again meet in Saturday evening football in a repeat of their 2016 quarter-final clash.

A 7pm throw-in is likely to be preceded by the other Group 2 clash of Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh.

The following day, sports fans will have to choose between the World Cup final and the clash of Galway v Kerry at Croker, with both games scheduled for 4pm.

It’s also anticipated that Fermanagh/Kildare v Laois/Monaghan will be fixed as a curtain-raiser.

The further fixtures are expected to be confirmed when the CCCC meet next Monday in the wake of the results of round 4 of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers over the weekend.

Fixtures:

Saturday, 14 July (Croke Park)

Dublin v Donegal, 7pm

Sunday, 15 July (Croke Park)

Galway v Kerry, 4pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!