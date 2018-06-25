This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Let-off for Switzerland as three key players avoid World Cup ban for eagle celebrations

Xhaka, Shaqiri and Lichtsteiner will be available to face Costa Rica.

By AFP Monday 25 Jun 2018, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,303 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4091400
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his match-winning goal last Friday.
Image: MB Media
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his match-winning goal last Friday.
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his match-winning goal last Friday.
Image: MB Media

SWITZERLAND PLAYERS GRANIT Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner escaped bans for celebrating goals with a pro-Kosovo double eagle gesture in their World Cup win over Serbia.

Fifa said Xhaka and Shaqiri would each be fined €8,700, and Lichtsteiner €4,300.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka and Stoke City’s Shaqiri trace their roots to Kosovo, a former province of Serbia where thousands were killed and tens of thousands more chased from their homes during a 1998-1999 conflict between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian guerillas.

The double eagle symbol represents the Albanian flag and is viewed as a symbol of defiance in Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 in a move that Serbia still refuses to recognise.

The players’ celebrations in the 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday caused outrage in Serbia.

Fifa rules prohibit political symbols in stadiums and the three players could have been banned.

But Fifa said it was imposing the fines “for unsporting behaviour contrary to the principles of fair-play”.

Switzerland and Serbia can both still qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

The Swiss face Costa Rica on Wednesday, when Serbia play Brazil.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move

Egypt go home empty-handed as 95th-minute goal earns dramatic win for Saudi Arabia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
IRELAND
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'
'That one-man lift, they're obviously putting their own player in danger'
WORLD CUP 2018
Egypt go home empty-handed as 95th-minute goal earns dramatic win for Saudi Arabia
Egypt go home empty-handed as 95th-minute goal earns dramatic win for Saudi Arabia
Salah on target before record-breaking goalkeeper saves a penalty
Suarez put Uruguay ahead against the hosts with a well-placed free-kick
REVIEW
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week
Casey shoots sensational 62 to seize lead at Travelers, as McIlroy struggles on the greens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie