Monday 25 June, 2018
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move

The Argentine midfielder will undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of his summer switch back to Serie A.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Jun 2018, 6:15 PM
JAVIER PASTORE’S MOVE to Roma from Paris Saint-Germain edged closer today after the Serie A club announced his arrival in the Italian capital.

Reports have indicated Roma have agreed to pay a fee of around €20million to bring the attacking midfielder to Stadio Olimpico, having already signed Justin Kluivert this month.

Pastore fell out of favour at PSG last season, with a lack of game-time contributing to the 29-year-old being left out of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup.

After winning five Ligue 1 titles during a seven-year stint at PSG, former Palermo star Pastore will now have a chance to resurrect his career.

Roma’s Serie A rivals Inter were linked with a move for Pastore during the January transfer window.

However, head coach Luciano Spalletti indicated the his wage demands would make the move impossible.

Egypt go home empty-handed as 95th-minute goal earns dramatic win for Saudi Arabia

Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia

