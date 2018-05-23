This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pivac: 'Beirne would be a great addition to Ireland squad for Australia tour'

The Scarlets forward is expected to be named in Joe Schmidt’s squad for the summer tour today.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 23 May 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,284 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4029040
Beirne has spent time in international camp at Carton House before.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Beirne has spent time in international camp at Carton House before.
Beirne has spent time in international camp at Carton House before.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SCARLETS HEAD COACH Wayne Pivac said Tadgh Beirne is fully deserving of a place in Ireland’s squad for the summer tour of Australia, adding that the hybrid flanker/second row wouldn’t let Joe Schmidt down if selected.

Beirne is expected to receive a first international call-up when Schmidt names his touring party for Down Under at some stage on Wednesday, having previously spent time in camp at Carton House.

The 26-year-old, who will next season join Munster, has been one of the Guinness Pro14′s outstanding performers again this term and will hope to help Scarlets to back-to-back titles against Leinster this Saturday.

His tenacious ability at the breakdown is well-known, with the former Leinster man again topping the charts for most breakdowns, but to focus solely on that attribute would do the rest of his great a great injustice.

Beirne brings huge physicality and energy to proceedings while also carrying powerfully and adding real intelligence at the lineout, all of which has seen him play a key role for Pivac’s Scarlets over the last two years.

The former Clongwoes Wood man spoke last week about how getting selected for Ireland is always in the back of his mind and now that he is leaving Wales to return home, the three-Test series against the Wallabies is set to give Beirne the chance to earn international recognition.

“I personally think he would be a great addition to the Ireland squad,” Pivac said ahead of the weekend’s Pro14 final in Dublin [KO 6pm].

“He can certainly cover two of three positions. I think on form alone, he deserves an opportunity.”

Nominated for the EPCR Player of the Year award, Beirne’s stock has risen immeasurably since he was released by Leinster in 2016 — and his promotion to Schmidt’s squad would be timed nicely with the World Cup looming large on the horizon.

Tadhg Beirne celebrates after the game Beirne has been momentumal again for Scarlets this year. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I hope Joe does take him down there because I don’t think he will let Ireland down,” Pivac continued. “I think he will play with a lot of pride and a lot of passion. He will do a good job.”

Beirne will be looking to impress further against his former employers at the Aviva Stadium as Scarlets look to exact revenge for their heavy Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Leinster at the same venue — but the defending champions will be without their captain John Barclay.

The Scottish back row ruptured his Achilles tendon during the semi-final win over Glasgow Warriors last week and underwent surgery to repair the damage on Monday, with Pivac adding his loss is a setback.

“He’s been fantastic for us over a number of years,” the Kiwi said. “He’s a great leader. He led the side in the semi-final and final last year in the absence of Ken Owens, and did a great job.

“He’s a well respected member of the group and he adds a lot — not just in his own ability at the breakdown and the work that he does in defence and the communication that he brings on the field, but he is also very good with the referee.

“That goes a long way in the big games, so look, he will be missed. Obviously it is a bit of a reshuffle.

“We had to do that earlier in the semi-final so probably the bonus is that it happened early in the game, so the team that continued on had a bit of game-time together.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Teddy Thomas recalled to France squad for All Blacks series

Declan Kidney appointed London Irish director of rugby

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience
No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina being investigated over mafia links
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
DUNDALK
'Seven games in 21 days is ridiculous'
'Seven games in 21 days is ridiculous'
'I know how hard it is for League of Ireland players to be capped - it's great to see'
Benson's beauty helps Dundalk overcome Waterford to maintain lead at the top

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie