Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle

SCARLETS HAVE WELCOMED back five of their Welsh internationals for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final with La Rochelle [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport], as the Welsh region look to reach the last four for the first time since 2006/07.

Leigh Halfpenny, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans and captain Ken Owens are included in Wayne Pivac’s XV after missing last week’s Pro14 defeat to Munster in Limerick.

Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne, who has a competition-high 14 turnovers this season, starts in the second row after playing a key role in his side’s run to their first European knockout round game in eight seasons.

Scotland captain John Barclay is also included in the back row alongside Aaron Shingler and James Davies.

La Rochelle, meanwhile, have been hit by a number of injuries to key players with All Blacks flanker Victor Vito (calf) and France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou (knee) both missing while second row Jason Eaton is also sidelined.

“It’s exciting. They (La Rochelle) move a lot of ball. It should make for a good spectacle,” Pivac said.

“They’ve got some quality there with ex-All Blacks and across the board they have a lot of big men. They’re going to be a handful, we know that.

“We’re going to have to bring a very good game, not only in attack but also in defence. We’re working on being prepared whatever the weather throws at us.

“This is a big game. It’s a one off game. I’m sure they’d have been working towards this. It’s difficult to get the team to peak week in week out. Putting yourself in position to play for silverware and they’ve done that, as we have.

“We have to muscle up, we have to bring the physicality and match them up front.”

Scarlets:

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Paul Asquith

13. Scott Williams

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Steff Evans

10. Rhys Patchell

9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans

2. Ken Owens

3. Samson Lee

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. David Bulbring

6. Aaron Shingler

7. James Davies

8. John Barclay.

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Dylan Evans

18. Werner Kruger

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Will Boyde

21. Aled Davies

22. Dan Jones

23. Joshua Macleod.

La Rochelle:

15. Charles Bouldoire

14. Vincent Rattez

13. Arthur Retiere

12. Pierre Aguillon

11. Steve Barry

10. Jérémy Sinzelle

9. Alexi Bales

1. Dany Priso

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Uini Atonio

4. Romain Sazy

5. Mathieu Tanguy

6. Botia Veivuke

7. Zeno Kieft

8. Afa Amosa

Replacements:

16. Hikairo Forbes

17. Kamaliele Tufele

18. Mohamed Boughanmi

19. Gregory Lamboley

20. Kevin Gourdon

21. Tawera Kerr Barlow

22. Benjamin Noble

23. Pierre Boudehent.

