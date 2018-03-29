Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle

SCARLETS HAVE WELCOMED back five of their Welsh internationals for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final with La Rochelle [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport], as the Welsh region look to reach the last four for the first time since 2006/07.
Leigh Halfpenny, Gareth Davies, Rob Evans and captain Ken Owens are included in Wayne Pivac’s XV after missing last week’s Pro14 defeat to Munster in Limerick.
Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne, who has a competition-high 14 turnovers this season, starts in the second row after playing a key role in his side’s run to their first European knockout round game in eight seasons.
Scotland captain John Barclay is also included in the back row alongside Aaron Shingler and James Davies.
La Rochelle, meanwhile, have been hit by a number of injuries to key players with All Blacks flanker Victor Vito (calf) and France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou (knee) both missing while second row Jason Eaton is also sidelined.
“It’s exciting. They (La Rochelle) move a lot of ball. It should make for a good spectacle,” Pivac said.
“They’ve got some quality there with ex-All Blacks and across the board they have a lot of big men. They’re going to be a handful, we know that.
“We’re going to have to bring a very good game, not only in attack but also in defence. We’re working on being prepared whatever the weather throws at us.
“This is a big game. It’s a one off game. I’m sure they’d have been working towards this. It’s difficult to get the team to peak week in week out. Putting yourself in position to play for silverware and they’ve done that, as we have.
“We have to muscle up, we have to bring the physicality and match them up front.”
Scarlets:
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Paul Asquith
13. Scott Williams
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Steff Evans
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Gareth Davies
1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Samson Lee
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. David Bulbring
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. John Barclay.
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Dylan Evans
18. Werner Kruger
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Will Boyde
21. Aled Davies
22. Dan Jones
23. Joshua Macleod.
La Rochelle:
15. Charles Bouldoire
14. Vincent Rattez
13. Arthur Retiere
12. Pierre Aguillon
11. Steve Barry
10. Jérémy Sinzelle
9. Alexi Bales
1. Dany Priso
2. Pierre Bourgarit
3. Uini Atonio
4. Romain Sazy
5. Mathieu Tanguy
6. Botia Veivuke
7. Zeno Kieft
8. Afa Amosa
Replacements:
16. Hikairo Forbes
17. Kamaliele Tufele
18. Mohamed Boughanmi
19. Gregory Lamboley
20. Kevin Gourdon
21. Tawera Kerr Barlow
22. Benjamin Noble
23. Pierre Boudehent.
