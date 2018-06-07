This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barrett brothers to make All Blacks history as Parra set for first France cap since 2015

New Zealand host the French in Saturday’s first Test in Auckland.

By AFP Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,584 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4057373

RUGBY ALL BLACKS MEDIA OPP New Zealand coach Steve Hansen. Source: AAP/PA Images

JORDIE BARRETT WILL start at full-back for New Zealand in the first Test against France in Auckland on Saturday, while a slimmed-down Karl Tu’inukuafe will cement a rapid rise with a debut off the bench.

The inclusion of the 21-year-old Barrett in the team named on Thursday will see long-serving full-back Ben Smith move to the right wing, leaving no room for Waisake Naholo.

Barrett’s selection, along with his brothers Beauden and Scott, will be the first time three brothers will have started in the same All Blacks team.

Waikato Chiefs prop Tu’inukuafe, 25, is the sole new face in the first All Blacks match squad of the year, with coach Steve Hansen, already wrestling with a raft of injuries, taking no risks against the French.

“Statistics show that they’re the best defensive team in world rugby at the moment, and history has shown us what can happen when they flick the switch on attack,” Hansen said.

Scott Barrett replaces the injured Brodie Retallick as the locking partner for new captain Sam Whitelock. Along with Retallick, Sonny Bill Williams has also been ruled out of the series while Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty and Sam Cane have been named to start after being sidelined by injury in recent weeks of Super Rugby.

Whitelock’s brother Luke will pack down at the back of the scrum, with Kieran Read not expected to return to rugby until next month following surgery on his back at the end of last year.

Tu’inukuafe only made his Super Rugby debut two months ago. He missed selection when the All Blacks squad was initially named but was called up when Tim Perry was injured during their first training camp. A few years ago, Tu’inukuafe weighed 170kg (375lb) and was given an ultimatum by his doctor to either exercise or get used to a life of health problems.

He took to rugby, slimmed down to 135kg and played a season of club rugby in France before returning to New Zealand where he was given a start by the Chiefs when their front-row stocks were decimated by injuries.

“It has been a spectacular rise for Karl,” Hansen said. “His selection is well deserved and we look forward to watching him play his part on Saturday night. He and his family can be very proud about what he is about to achieve.”

Scrum-half Morgan Parra is back in blue for the first time since the 2015 World Cup as France bank on experience for Saturday’s first Test. Parra last appeared in the World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff which the All Blacks won 62-13.

Coach Jacques Brunel has named 10 players missing from this year’s Six Nations tournament including Joann Maestri, Maxime Medard, Uini Atonio and Fabien Sanconnie.

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2015 - Pool D - France v Canada - stadium:mk France scrum-half Morgan Parra. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Brunel, who took over as France coach late last year, had always been keen to include the 29-year-old Parra in his line-up, but the Clermont scrum-half was troubled by a knee injury earlier in the year.

Parra will partner Anthony Belleau in the halves while Medard slots in at full-back for his first Test since their tour of Argentina two years ago.

New Zealand-born tighthead prop Atonio and lock Maestri return after a year out of the Test limelight, while Sanconnie fills the loose forward gap created by the unavailability of the experienced Louis Picamoles.

New Zealand

15. Jordie Barrett
14. Ben Smith
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
12. Ryan Crotty
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Aaron Smith

8. Luke Whitelock
7. Sam Cane
6. Liam Squire
5. Scott Barrett
4. Sam Whitelock
3. Owen Franks
2. Codie Taylor
1. Joe Moody

Replacements:

16. Nathan Harris
17. Karl Tui’inukuake
18. Ofa Tuungafasi
19. Vaea Fifita
20. Ardie Savea
21. TJ Perenara
22. Damian McKenzie
23. Ngani Laumape

France

15. Maxime Medard
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Geoffrey Doumayrou
11. Remy Grosso
10. Anthony Belleau
9. Morgan Parra

8. Fabien Sanconnie
7. Kelian Gourdon
6. Judicael Cancoriet
5. Yoann Maestri
4. Paul Gabrillagues
3. Uini Atonio
2. Camille Chat
1. Dany Priso

Replacements:

16. Adrien Pelissie
17. Cyril Baille
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Bernard Le Roux
20. Alexandre Lapandry
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Jules Plisson
23. Gael Fickou

© – AFP, 2018

