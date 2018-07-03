This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TG4 reaffirm commitment to ladies football with sponsorship extension

The broadcaster’s new deal will run until the conclusion of the 2022 championship campaign.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 530 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4105982
Dublin's Sinead Aherne with the Brendan Martin Cup at today's launch of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Dublin's Sinead Aherne with the Brendan Martin Cup at today's launch of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships.
Dublin's Sinead Aherne with the Brendan Martin Cup at today's launch of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

TG4 TODAY ANNOUNCED a four-year extension of their backing of the All-Ireland ladies football championships.

The broadcaster’s title sponsorship, which began in 2000, will now run until the end of the 2022 campaign at least.

TG4 have committed to screening 17 championship fixtures during the 2018 season, beginning on 14 July and running until All-Ireland final day on 16 September, when the junior, intermediate and senior deciders will all be carried live. A preview show will also be broadcast live from the Mansion House in Dublin the previous evening.

Last year’s All-Ireland finals, which saw a record attendance of 46,286 at Croke Park, also attracted 563,000 viewers to TG4.

Marie Hickey, president of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, said: “We are delighted to confirm the extension of our long-running partnership with TG4. They have become synonymous with ladies football since the year 2000 and have helped to take our sport to new and unprecedented levels.

“With such a large overseas population to cater for, and huge interest in our sport across the globe, TG4’s ability to provide coverage to people located outside of Ireland is hugely important to us. Women’s sport remains very much on the rise and on an upward curve, with increased coverage playing a big part in that.

“TG4 have embraced the concept of our revamped championships and will bring even more action to TV viewers this summer. Ladies Football continues to lead the way in Irish women’s sport and after we set a new attendance record in 2017, we’re aiming to go even higher again in September.

“We need the help of clubs and counties to achieve that and I’d appeal to all sports fans to get behind these fabulous players as they set out on a potential journey to Croke Park via the All-Ireland series.”

Following Lidl’s three-year extension of its sponsorship of the National League, this is the second major sponsorship renewal secured by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association in 2018.

The 2018 TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championships, which were officially launched at Croke Park today, will begin on Sunday with the Group 3 meeting of Clare and Down in Kinnegad.

Applications open today to replace Cork’s long-serving secretary Frank Murphy

Mayo, Tipperary and Waterford stars the latest to join summer exodus Stateside

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win — Vieira
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
WORLD CUP 2018
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
Denmark striker Jorgensen receives death threats after World Cup penalty miss
Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign
FIFA WORLD CUP
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie