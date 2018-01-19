TG4 to show three Allianz League games every Sunday as part of new spring schedule

TG4 HAS TODAY launched its spring GAA schedule, with the broadcaster set to show three Allianz League games in full every Sunday as part of its increased coverage.

Starting with the AIB All-Ireland intermediate club football championship semi-final and O’Byrne Cup final this weekend, TG4 will show 35 games in full, either live or deferred, over the coming months.

The broadcaster’s Allianz League coverage begins on Sunday 28 January with the meeting of Clare and Tipperary from Ennis while there will be deferred coverage of Kerry’s clash with Donegal.

In addition, the channel’s highlights show, GAA 2018, also returns for another season, broadcasting exclusive highlights every Monday evening at 8pm.

The action gets underway from O’Moore Park in Portlaoise this Sunday as Westmeath and Meath go head-to-head in the O’Byrne Cup decider, which will be preceded by An Ghaeltacht’s semi-final against Moy Tír na nÓg of Tyrone.

TG4′s live coverage will begin at 1.45pm and will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary and analysis from Brian Tyers, Aodhán Mac Gearailt and Mark Harte.

Sunday’s matches will also be broadcast live on the TG4 Player.

TG4′s GAA spring schedule 2018:

Sunday 21 January

2pm: An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Moy Tír na nÓg (Tyrone), AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final

4pm: Westmeath v Meath, Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup final

Sunday 28 January

2pm: Clare v Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League

Deferred match: Kerry v Donegal, Allianz Football League

Sunday 4 February

2pm: Wexford v Cork, Allianz Hurling League

Deferred: Donegal v Galway, Allianz Football League

Deferred: Kilkenny v Clare, Allianz Hurling League

Saturday 10 February

2pm: Na Piarsaigh v Slaughtneil, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final

4pm: Cuala v Liam Mellows, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final

Sunday 11 February

12pm: Galway v Mayo, Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1

2pm: Galway v Mayo, Allianz Football League

Deferred: Monaghan v Kerry, Allianz Football League

Deferred: Kildare v Tyrone, Allianz Football League

Saturday 17 February

TBC: Moorefield v Corofin or Fulham Gaels, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final

Sunday 18 February

2pm: Clare v Cork, Allianz Hurling League

Deferred: Waterford v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League

Deferred: Galway v Offaly, Allianz Hurling League

Saturday 24 February

4.30pm: Slaughtneil v Nemo Rangers, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final

Sunday 25 February

Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Hurling League matches TBC

Sunday 4 March

Live and deferred coverage of three matches Allianz Football League matches TBC

Sunday 11 March

Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals

Saturday 17 March

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football and Hurling finals, live from Croke Park

Sunday 18 March

Live and deferred coverage of three matches, including Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

Saturday 24 March

Allianz Hurling League final

Sunday 25 March

Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Football League matches

Saturday 31 March

Allianz Football League finals (Division 3 & 4)

Sunday 1 April

Allianz Football League finals (Division 1 & 2)

