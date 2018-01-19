TG4 to show three Allianz League games every Sunday as part of new spring schedule

TG4 HAS TODAY launched its spring GAA schedule, with the broadcaster set to show three Allianz League games in full every Sunday as part of its increased coverage.
Starting with the AIB All-Ireland intermediate club football championship semi-final and O’Byrne Cup final this weekend, TG4 will show 35 games in full, either live or deferred, over the coming months.
The broadcaster’s Allianz League coverage begins on Sunday 28 January with the meeting of Clare and Tipperary from Ennis while there will be deferred coverage of Kerry’s clash with Donegal.
In addition, the channel’s highlights show, GAA 2018, also returns for another season, broadcasting exclusive highlights every Monday evening at 8pm.
The action gets underway from O’Moore Park in Portlaoise this Sunday as Westmeath and Meath go head-to-head in the O’Byrne Cup decider, which will be preceded by An Ghaeltacht’s semi-final against Moy Tír na nÓg of Tyrone.
TG4′s live coverage will begin at 1.45pm and will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary and analysis from Brian Tyers, Aodhán Mac Gearailt and Mark Harte.
Sunday’s matches will also be broadcast live on the TG4 Player.
TG4′s GAA spring schedule 2018:
Sunday 21 January
- 2pm: An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Moy Tír na nÓg (Tyrone), AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final
- 4pm: Westmeath v Meath, Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup final
Sunday 28 January
- 2pm: Clare v Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League
- Deferred match: Kerry v Donegal, Allianz Football League
Sunday 4 February
- 2pm: Wexford v Cork, Allianz Hurling League
- Deferred: Donegal v Galway, Allianz Football League
- Deferred: Kilkenny v Clare, Allianz Hurling League
Saturday 10 February
- 2pm: Na Piarsaigh v Slaughtneil, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final
- 4pm: Cuala v Liam Mellows, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final
Sunday 11 February
- 12pm: Galway v Mayo, Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1
- 2pm: Galway v Mayo, Allianz Football League
- Deferred: Monaghan v Kerry, Allianz Football League
- Deferred: Kildare v Tyrone, Allianz Football League
Saturday 17 February
- TBC: Moorefield v Corofin or Fulham Gaels, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final
Sunday 18 February
- 2pm: Clare v Cork, Allianz Hurling League
- Deferred: Waterford v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League
- Deferred: Galway v Offaly, Allianz Hurling League
Saturday 24 February
- 4.30pm: Slaughtneil v Nemo Rangers, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final
Sunday 25 February
- Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Hurling League matches TBC
Sunday 4 March
- Live and deferred coverage of three matches Allianz Football League matches TBC
Sunday 11 March
- Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals
Saturday 17 March
- AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football and Hurling finals, live from Croke Park
Sunday 18 March
- Live and deferred coverage of three matches, including Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
Saturday 24 March
- Allianz Hurling League final
Sunday 25 March
- Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Football League matches
Saturday 31 March
- Allianz Football League finals (Division 3 & 4)
Sunday 1 April
- Allianz Football League finals (Division 1 & 2)
