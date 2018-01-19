  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
TG4 to show three Allianz League games every Sunday as part of new spring schedule

The broadcaster will provide coverage of 35 games between now and April.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 19 Jan 2018, 4:43 PM
4 hours ago 8,436 Views 8 Comments
TG4 has announced its spring schedule.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
TG4 has announced its spring schedule.
TG4 has announced its spring schedule.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

TG4 HAS TODAY launched its spring GAA schedule, with the broadcaster set to show three Allianz League games in full every Sunday as part of its increased coverage.

Starting with the AIB All-Ireland intermediate club football championship semi-final and O’Byrne Cup final this weekend, TG4 will show 35 games in full, either live or deferred, over the coming months.

The broadcaster’s Allianz League coverage begins on Sunday 28 January with the meeting of Clare and Tipperary from Ennis while there will be deferred coverage of Kerry’s clash with Donegal.

In addition, the channel’s highlights show, GAA 2018, also returns for another season, broadcasting exclusive highlights every Monday evening at 8pm.

The action gets underway from O’Moore Park in Portlaoise this Sunday as Westmeath and Meath go head-to-head in the O’Byrne Cup decider, which will be preceded by An Ghaeltacht’s semi-final against Moy Tír na nÓg of Tyrone.

TG4′s live coverage will begin at 1.45pm and will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary and analysis from Brian Tyers, Aodhán Mac Gearailt and Mark Harte.

Sunday’s matches will also be broadcast live on the TG4 Player.

TG4′s GAA spring schedule 2018:

Sunday 21 January

  • 2pm: An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Moy Tír na nÓg (Tyrone), AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final
  • 4pm: Westmeath v Meath, Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup final

Sunday 28 January

  • 2pm: Clare v Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League
  • Deferred match: Kerry v Donegal, Allianz Football League

Sunday 4 February

  • 2pm: Wexford v Cork, Allianz Hurling League
  • Deferred: Donegal v Galway, Allianz Football League
  • Deferred: Kilkenny v Clare, Allianz Hurling League

Saturday 10 February

  • 2pm: Na Piarsaigh v Slaughtneil, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final
  • 4pm: Cuala v Liam Mellows, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final

Sunday 11 February

  • 12pm: Galway v Mayo, Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1
  • 2pm: Galway v Mayo, Allianz Football League
  • Deferred: Monaghan v Kerry, Allianz Football League
  • Deferred: Kildare v Tyrone, Allianz Football League

Saturday 17 February

  • TBC: Moorefield v Corofin or Fulham Gaels, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final

Sunday 18 February

  • 2pm: Clare v Cork, Allianz Hurling League
  • Deferred: Waterford v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League
  • Deferred: Galway v Offaly, Allianz Hurling League

Saturday 24 February

  • 4.30pm: Slaughtneil v Nemo Rangers, AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-final

Sunday 25 February

  • Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Hurling League matches TBC

Sunday 4 March

  • Live and deferred coverage of three matches Allianz Football League matches TBC

Sunday 11 March

  • Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals

Saturday 17 March

  • AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football and Hurling finals, live from Croke Park

Sunday 18 March

  • Live and deferred coverage of three matches, including Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

Saturday 24 March

  • Allianz Hurling League final

Sunday 25 March

  • Live and deferred coverage of three Allianz Football League matches

Saturday 31 March

  • Allianz Football League finals (Division 3 & 4)

Sunday 1 April

  • Allianz Football League finals (Division 1 & 2)

O’Byrne Cup final may be postponed until next month if Portlaoise and Mullingar are unplayable

2011 Dublin All-Ireland winner looks set to join reigning champions’ coaching ticket

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (8)

