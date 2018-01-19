  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 19 January, 2018
Every eventuality covered for Sunday's O'Byrne Cup final

The clash between Meath and Westmeath could be postoned until next month if pitches are deemed unplayable this weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 19 Jan 2018, 3:27 PM
6 hours ago 2,127 Views No Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THIS WEEKEND’S O’BYRNE Cup final between Meath and Westmeath may be postponed until the weekend of 17/18 February if pitches in Portlaoise and Mullingar are deemed unplayable.

The final of the pre-season competition is fixed for 4pm at O’Moore Park on Sunday as part of a live TG4 double-header ahead of the All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-final between An Ghaeltacht and Moy at 2pm.

Leinster GAA have announced that a pitch inspection will take place at the Portlaoise venue at 9.30am on Sunday morning to determine if the pitch is capable of hosting both games.

“In the event that this is not the case the possibility of switching the game to TEG Cusack Park will be considered,” a Leinster Council statement read.

“However, this would be dependent on the pitch in Mullingar being playable having hosted an AIB All-Ireland club junior football championship match on Saturday featuring Knocknagree v Naomh Colmcille.

“Pairc Tailteann is ruled out due to the fact that there is an AIB All-Ireland club junior hurling championship semi-final being played there at 2pm on Sunday featuring Ardmore v Setanta and there are no floodlights to enable the staging of a 4pm throw in.

“In the event that there is no playable pitch, the match will be postponed and refixed for the weekend of February 17/18.”

If the game is refixed for next month, it means Westmeath and Meath will have to play six weeks in-a-row before their next weekend without a fixture.

