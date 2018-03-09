The Rugby Show: Ireland v Scotland preview with Bernard Jackman

BERNARD JACKMAN JOINS Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to look ahead to tomorrowâ€™s game with Scotland.

After an impressive win over England the last day out, Gregor Townsendâ€™s men could pose a big threat to Ireland, particularly with their speed out wide.

Who are you predicting will win? Will Ireland head to Twickenham with the Grand Slam still on the cards or will Scotland repeat last yearâ€™s result?

