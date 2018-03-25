  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool and Arsenal target Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea

The France international missed out on a move to the Premier League last summer but he hasn’t given up hope of earning a similar switch this time around.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,803 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3923470
The 22-year-old has nine caps for France.
The 22-year-old has nine caps for France.
The 22-year-old has nine caps for France.

MONACO STAR THOMAS Lemar hopes Liverpool and Arsenal renew their interest in signing him after admitting he was “disappointed” at missing out on a move.

Arsenal saw a series of bids rejected for the France international last summer , and potentially would have signed him on deadline day had Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City not fallen through.

The 22-year-old was also the subject of a £70 million offer from Liverpool and continues to be linked with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp aims to find a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho following the Brazilian’s move to Barcelona.

Lemar admits it was something of a blow not to move to the Premier League but hopes to receive new offers at the end of the season.

Asked if he had any regrets about being denied a transfer, he told Telefoot : “Maybe. I was a little disappointed. Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it.

I will keep working hard so these clubs eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

Lemar has made 29 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, scoring three goals.

He impressed for France in the first half of their 3-2 friendly defeat to Colombia on Friday, playing a key part in Olivier Giroud’s opening goal before scoring his side’s second.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal – reports

‘You have to sacrifice a lot to play in this league – the wages aren’t there to support you’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'It's a credit to the players' - Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years
Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip
Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip
Liverpool and Arsenal target Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea
Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal - reports
CRICKET
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
I saw an opportunity to change the ball condition - Bancroft
REPORT
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
Richmond rocks as captain Bermingham heads Buckley's Saints to first home win of the season
Connacht suffer disappointing home defeat as Weir strikes late for Edinburgh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie