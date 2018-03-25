  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal - reports

The man once billed ‘the new Jurgen Klopp’ could be on his way to the Premier League next season.

By AFP Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,523 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3923125
Tuchel was most recently in charge of Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Getty Images
Tuchel was most recently in charge of Borussia Dortmund.
Tuchel was most recently in charge of Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Getty Images

FORMER BORUSSIA DORTMUND Thomas Tuchel has reportedly dropped out of the running as a possible head coach of Bayern Munich next season, according to reports in Germany.

Both daily newspapers Bild and Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung claim Tuchel, 44, has told Bayern he is no longer interested in succeeding Jupp Heynckes.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung say senior Bayern figures Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic held a telephone conference with Tuchel on Friday, but failed to persuade him.

Tuchel’s agent, Olaf Meinking, was not available for comment on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund fired Tuchel at the end of last season, despite winning the German Cup, following a falling out with the club.

According to German magazine Kicker, he is in talks with Arsenal about replacing Arsene Wenger, while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly also interested.

It is unclear who will coach Bayern next season as Heynckes has not made his future plans clear, despite Bayern’s best attempts to persuade him to sign a contract extension.

With Tuchel no longer an option, RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Nico Kovac have both been linked to the job, but both are under contract.

The same applies to German-speaking Swiss coach Lucien Favre, now at Nice in the French league, who is another candidate, according to the German media.

Bayern are currently 17 points clear in the Bundesliga and are on the verge of winning a sixth straight German league title.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You have to sacrifice a lot to play in this league – the wages aren’t there to support you’

‘It’s a credit to the players’ – Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'It's a credit to the players' - Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years
Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects
LEINSTER
Tipuric masterclass inspires Ospreys to emphatic win over wounded Leinster
Tipuric masterclass inspires Ospreys to emphatic win over wounded Leinster
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal - reports
Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal - reports
Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball – City youngster
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie