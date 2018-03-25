'It's a credit to the players' - Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years

The Irish team pictured after their victory against Georgia on Saturday.

The Irish team pictured after their victory against Georgia on Saturday.

IRELAND YESTERDAY QUALIFIED for the 2018 UEFA European U17 Championship, following a deserved 2-0 win over Georgia.

The victory, combined with Poland’s 3-0 defeat of Macedonia means that Colin O’Brien’s side are guaranteed to finish as one of the eight group winners or seven best runners-up from the Elite Round.

Striker Troy Parrott gave Ireland the lead inside the first five minutes at the team never looked back.

Just after the half-hour mark Sean Brennan scored his second goal of the Elite Round phase to guarantee the win.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach O’Brien said he was enormously proud of the side’s achievement.

GOALS: Troy Parrott and Sean Brennan both scored to give #IRLU17🇮🇪a 2-0 win against Georgia which was enough to qualify for the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship!



⚽⚽#COYBIG ⚽ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yH7mOKcI0D — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 24, 2018

“It’s a credit to the players and backroom staff. We handled tonight’s occasion very well and deserved to qualify for our second European Championship finals in a row.

“The team will celebrate tonight and enjoy the achievement, because it’s a massive achievement, but we’ll start looking ahead to the Poland game tomorrow.”

The team conclude the Elite Round on Tuesday against hosts Poland, knowing a draw will be enough for the side to top Group 3.

It is the third time in four years Ireland’s U17s have made the championship, previously qualifying in 2015 and again last year, where O’Brien’s side made it to the quarter-finals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!