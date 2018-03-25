  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a credit to the players' - Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years

Goals from Troy Parrott and Sean Brennan made sure of Ireland’s spot at the European U17 Championships to be held in England at the start of May.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,563 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3922846
The Irish team pictured after their victory against Georgia on Saturday.
The Irish team pictured after their victory against Georgia on Saturday.
The Irish team pictured after their victory against Georgia on Saturday.

IRELAND YESTERDAY QUALIFIED for the 2018 UEFA European U17 Championship, following a deserved 2-0 win over Georgia.

The victory, combined with Poland’s 3-0 defeat of Macedonia means that Colin O’Brien’s side are guaranteed to finish as one of the eight group winners or seven best runners-up from the Elite Round.

Striker Troy Parrott gave Ireland the lead inside the first five minutes at the team never looked back.

Just after the half-hour mark Sean Brennan scored his second goal of the Elite Round phase to guarantee the win.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach O’Brien said he was enormously proud of the side’s achievement.

“It’s a credit to the players and backroom staff. We handled tonight’s occasion very well and deserved to qualify for our second European Championship finals in a row.

“The team will celebrate tonight and enjoy the achievement, because it’s a massive achievement, but we’ll start looking ahead to the Poland game tomorrow.”

The team conclude the Elite Round on Tuesday against hosts Poland, knowing a draw will be enough for the side to top Group 3.

It is the third time in four years Ireland’s U17s have made the championship, previously qualifying in 2015 and again last year, where O’Brien’s side made it to the quarter-finals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects

From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice’s remarkable rise

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
CRICKET
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
I saw an opportunity to change the ball condition - Bancroft
Australia batsman caught up in ball-tampering row during Test against South Africa
REPORT
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects
Richmond rocks as captain Bermingham heads Buckley's Saints to first home win of the season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie