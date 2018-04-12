O'Halloran in the clear after citing complaint dismissed

The incident in question came during Connacht's defeat to Ospreys last weekend.

The incident in question came during Connacht's defeat to Ospreys last weekend.

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN WILL be free to face Leinster in this month’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro after the Connacht fullback had the citing complaint against him dismissed.

O’Halloran faced a disciplinary panel this afternoon after he was cited under Law 9.12 (contact with the eye or eye area) for an incident during the province’s defeat to Ospreys last weekend.

However, after the panel reviewed match footage and heard explanations from O’Halloran, they decided there was no foul play and that the citing should be upheld, thereby allowing the Ireland international to play the final game of Connacht’s season.

O’Halloran misses tomorrow’s clash with Glasgow Warriors through injury, in any case, but should return in time for the visit of Leinster to Galway on 28 April [KO 3.05pm, TG4].

Meanwhile, Connacht centre Peter Robb has become the latest player to extend his contract with the province.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Connacht in 2014 and has gone onto win 26 senior appearances during his time in Galway, although has missed most of this season due to a hip injury.

“We are delighted that Peter has extended his contract into next season,” Kieran Keane said.

“He is a big powerful player and gives us increased options in our midfield. He has been unlucky with injury this season, but he has worked really hard to get back to his best over the past few weeks.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!