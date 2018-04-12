No O'Halloran in the matchday squad but Aki back for Connacht

Aki has had a rest since the Challenge Cup defeat to Gloucester.

Aki has had a rest since the Challenge Cup defeat to Gloucester.

BUNDEE AKI IS one of a number of players coming back into the Connacht starting XV as they travel to Glasgow to take on the Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in the Guinness Pro14 on Friday [kick off: 7.35pm].

36 points and six places separate the Pro14 Conference A leaders and Kieran Keane’s side and, for the second game in succession, Jarrad Butler captains the team alongside Eoghan Masterson with Eoin McKeon wearing number eight.

Irish Internationals Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux continue their second-row partnership while experienced hooker Tom McCartney packs down between Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham up front.

In the backs, Darragh Leader comes in at fullback with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy continuing on the wings.

Aki returns to form a midfield partnership with Peter Robb while Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion are the half-backs.

There is, however, no Tiernan O’Halloran in the squad.

The fullback will face a disciplinary panel today after being cited for an incident during the Pro14 defeat to Ospreys.

He had already been a doubt for the game with a foot injury.

Connacht XV to face Glasgow

15. Darragh Leader

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Bundee Aki

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Eoin McKeon

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. John Muldoon

21. Caolin Blade

22. Tom Farrell

23. Stacey Ili.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!