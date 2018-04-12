No O'Halloran in the matchday squad but Aki back for Connacht

BUNDEE AKI IS one of a number of players coming back into the Connacht starting XV as they travel to Glasgow to take on the Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in the Guinness Pro14 on Friday [kick off: 7.35pm].
36 points and six places separate the Pro14 Conference A leaders and Kieran Keane’s side and, for the second game in succession, Jarrad Butler captains the team alongside Eoghan Masterson with Eoin McKeon wearing number eight.
Irish Internationals Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux continue their second-row partnership while experienced hooker Tom McCartney packs down between Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham up front.
In the backs, Darragh Leader comes in at fullback with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy continuing on the wings.
Aki returns to form a midfield partnership with Peter Robb while Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion are the half-backs.
There is, however, no Tiernan O’Halloran in the squad.
The fullback will face a disciplinary panel today after being cited for an incident during the Pro14 defeat to Ospreys.
He had already been a doubt for the game with a foot injury.
Connacht XV to face Glasgow
15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Bundee Aki
12. Peter Robb
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Eoin McKeon
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. John Muldoon
21. Caolin Blade
22. Tom Farrell
23. Stacey Ili.
