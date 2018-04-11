Tiernan O'Halloran cited for alleged contact with the eye area

CONNACHT FULLBACK Tiernan O’Halloran will face a disciplinary panel tomorrow after being cited for an incident during the Pro14 defeat to Ospreys.

O’Halloran has been cited under Law 9.12 (contact with the eye or eye area) for an action which took place in the 76th minute and involved Canadian wing Jeff Hassler.

The disciplinary panel will review the alleged contact in Glasgow tomorrow with Scot Rod McKenzie chairing and Bill Dunlop and Frank Hadden also present.

If found guilty of contact with the eye area O’Halloran could face suspension with entry-point sanctions ranging from four to 24 weeks (before mitigating factors are considered) depending on the severity of the offence.

The Galway man was already a doubt for this weekend’s Pro14 trip to Glasgow owing to a foot injury.