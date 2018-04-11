  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Halloran and O'Brien doubts as Connacht bid to halt losing run

The western province have a single win in the last six games and will end their season against Glasgow and Leinster.

By Declan Rooney Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
38 minutes ago 147 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3950120
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

CONNACHT ARE SWEATING over the fitness of Tiernan O’Halloran and Sean O’Brien as they seek to get back to winning ways against conference leaders Glasgow this weekend.

O’Halloran sustained a foot injury in the chastening defeat to Ospreys last Friday, while O’Brien sustained a nasty cut to his head and is going through head injury return to play protocols.

Coach Jimmy Duffy called for an improved performance in Scotland this weekend and insisted the Irish international back is still in with a chance of being fit.

“His (O’Halloran) foot swelled up after the game but they put him in a boot and the medics are looking after him,” said Duffy.

“He was bouncing around the place yesterday, so I think it was just precautionary. Hopefully he will be in a good space for the weekend.

“Any player that is a doubt we wouldn’t take a chance on anyway, but by all accounts his name was in the mix yesterday. Fingers crossed he’ll be available.”

After last weekend’s 39-10 defeat at the Liberty Stadium head coach Kieran Keane said his team were consistently bullied and physically bettered, but on reflection Duffy thinks there was no lack of effort on display. He urged patience from supporters after a below par campaign.

“After the game you might be disappointed with areas and you may identify an area that’s a problem for you, but when you look back at it I don’t necessarily think (we were bullied).

“Just after half-time a couple of silly things cost us dearly and against quality opposition you are going to pay the price. Nothing majorly wrong in the major departments, just disappointment really across the board.

In the last couple of years winning the Pro12 the expectation was very, very high. But things happen afterwards.

“We’d never been in that position before, we’d never won a trophy, we’d never transitioned out so many key players, we’d never had a pre-season with seven people away on international duty. They were massive learnings for us as a club and I think we are stronger for it.

“It will take some time and I understand the supporters may be frustrated, but I think people have to see what’s coming, where we are going and some of the performances that we have put together.”

On a positive note lock Andrew Browne took a full part in training following his shoulder injury this week, while Irish international Bundee Aki is available after sitting out last week’s Ospreys clash.

“Andrew took a full part yesterday in our units sessions with a bit of collision work so he was right in the mix for that which is great to see him around.”

Scrum-half Cronin’s AIL form rewarded with Munster contract

Bulls centre Swanepoel links up with Munster ahead of short-term loan deal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result â Klopp
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
MANCHESTER CITY
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie