'I'll 100% be here next year': Te'o pledges to see out contract at Worcester

BEN TE’O INSISTS he will see out the remainder of his three-year contract at Worcester Warriors despite being linked with a potential move away from Sixways.

The former Leinster centre, who has one year remaining on his deal with Worcester, has moved to end speculation over his immediate future by vowing to fulfil his contract with his current employers.

Te’o has featured just nine times for Worcester this term as injuries and international commitments have disrupted his availability, but his commitment for next season comes as a big boost for the club who can confirm their Premiership survival this weekend.

“I’ll 100% be here next year,” the 31-year-old told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

“It’s a three-year contract I’m on. I’m in year two and I am going to do year three and that’s all I can say on that. We’ve got a lot of new guys coming in. There will be a lot of competition. A lot of potential in the back line and that’s great for the side.

“I was away on international duty when some of the rumours were coming out.

“All I can do is try to do well when I am available to play. I have just got to show commitment to play. I am here to see out my contract. Throughout my career every contract I have signed I have seen out.”

After recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in October, Te’o played all five of England’s Six Nations games and helped Worcester to a crucial win over Newcastle last weekend.

Worcester, who have announced Rory Duncan will be taking over as head coach from next season, have already signed Springbok centre Francois Venter for next season, while Scottish out-half Duncan Weir is also joining from Edinburgh.

