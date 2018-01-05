  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Halloran targeting more Test caps as a Connacht man after November omission instilled doubt

The brilliant fullback was linked with moves outside his home province that, in theory, might have improved his chance of challenging for Ireland honours.

By John Fallon Friday 5 Jan 2018, 6:31 AM
33 minutes ago 208 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3781438
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CONNACHT FULLBACK TIERNAN O’Halloran said that his recent decision to extend his stay at the Sportsground was the toughest decision he has had to make since he starting signing contracts as a teenager.

The Clifden native won’t be 27 until next month but is already in his ninth season with Connacht, having made his debut against Olympus Madrid in the Challenge Cup in 2009.

His omission from the Irish squad for the November internationals coupled with interest from elsewhere — with Munster, apparently, quite keen — cast doubts over his future in the west but just before Christmas he penned a two-year extension.

“I have been here for nine seasons now but this is home for me. I have grown up my whole life wanting to play for Connacht, I watched Connacht all the way growing up as a child, it is a special place for me, I have got friends here, family here, so it was a tough decision.

Obviously, you have interest and things like that from other places but the way I look at it is that my goal always was to play for Ireland and I was able to play for Ireland representing Connacht.

“At the end of the day the way I saw it was that if I was able to get into that set-up and play for my country while representing Connacht then there is no reason why I can’t keep doing that, because at the end of the day that is down to me as a player and an individual to work on those skills and develop those skills to put in those performances with my team every weekend and hopefully that will get me back into an international squad.”

O’Halloran made his Irish debut in South Africa in 2016 and added three more caps on the tour to the USA and Japan last summer, but he was not included in Joe Schmidt’s plans for the November internationals.

“I think not being in the November internationals was a big thing as well, it probably played on my mind a bit as well, talk inside your head that maybe you might think this isn’t the right place for you but at the end of the day it got me in there in the first place.

“But, yes, it probably was the toughest decision I have made so far in terms of contracts,” said O’Halloran, who has chalked up 140 appearances for Connacht.

Niyi Adeleokun and Tiernan O'Halloran Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Halloran, a winger two years ago when Connacht won for only time in the professional era at Thomond Park, said they know Munster will be fired-up but that they will go there with confidence after some good results in recent years against their nearest rivals.

“I have had a few wins against Munster but they are coming off a couple of losses so we are under no illusions going down to Thomond Park, one of the toughest places you can play rugby, a hostile crowd and they will be pumped up for that game.

It’s an inter-pro games, lads are playing for international places and things like that. We are under no illusions but we made history in Thomond Park a couple of years ago and that’s something we can think about going back down there,” added O’Halloran, who scored a try in that 18-12 win two years ago on their way to winning the Pro12 title.

Connacht rule Kelleher out of Munster clash with head injury

Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces

Bordeaux-Begles hand 32-year-old Englishman Rory Teague his first head coach’s role

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
'Going through that experience opened my eyes to how cutthroat football can be'
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Bale scores in first start since September as Madrid kick off 2018 with a win
€105 million star returns as Barcelona held in 2018 bow
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
BARCELONA
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
Coutinho? I prefer my players, says Barca coach
Coutinho chooses Barca shirt number, United want PSG winger and all today's transfer gossip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie