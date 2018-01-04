  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bordeaux-Begles hand 32-year-old Englishman Rory Teague his first head coach's role

The ex-Gloucester player had been the club’s backs coach.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 2:16 PM
5 hours ago 3,626 Views 3 Comments
Image: UBB Rugby
Image: UBB Rugby

ENGLISHMAN RORY TEAGUE was on Thursday named as head coach of Bordeaux-Begles after the departure of Jacques Brunel to the France national team.

Teague, 32, was previously backs coach for the club and as a player plied his trade with ProD2 teams Limoges, Tarbes, Aurillac and Grenoble, having previously had spells with Gloucester and Bristol.

In England, Teague made his name as backs coach of the England U20 team before becoming skills coach of the full international XV team under Eddie Jones.

Teague will be backed up by four assistants: ex-Ireland international Jeremy Davidson takes charge of the forwards, former England flanker Joe Worsley focuses on defence, France international prop Jean-Baptiste Poux the scrum and Ludovic Loustau physical fitness.

Connacht rule Kelleher out of Munster clash with head injury

‘It’s really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends’

AFP

