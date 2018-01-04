Bordeaux-Begles hand 32-year-old Englishman Rory Teague his first head coach's role

ENGLISHMAN RORY TEAGUE was on Thursday named as head coach of Bordeaux-Begles after the departure of Jacques Brunel to the France national team.

Teague, 32, was previously backs coach for the club and as a player plied his trade with ProD2 teams Limoges, Tarbes, Aurillac and Grenoble, having previously had spells with Gloucester and Bristol.

In England, Teague made his name as backs coach of the England U20 team before becoming skills coach of the full international XV team under Eddie Jones.

Teague will be backed up by four assistants: ex-Ireland international Jeremy Davidson takes charge of the forwards, former England flanker Joe Worsley focuses on defence, France international prop Jean-Baptiste Poux the scrum and Ludovic Loustau physical fitness.

