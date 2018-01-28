'It was gross' – Woods reflects on wild driving display at Torrey Pines

Woods was playing in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.

Updated at 9.15am

TIGER WOODS DESCRIBED his performance as “gross” after the 14-time major champion struggled from the tee on day three of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods, 42, endured a woeful driving display but overcame his problems to card his best round of the tournament so far – a 70 to be three under and eight shots off the pace at Torrey Pines Saturday.

The former world number one, who has recovered from back issues to make his first official PGA Tour appearance since last year’s event, only hit three fairways and nine greens over 18 holes as Alex Noren took a one-stroke lead.

Speaking afterwards, Woods – who was rescued by his putter – was honest in his assessment of his penultimate round in San Diego, California.

“It was gross,” Woods said after his round, which included four birdies and two bogeys.

“I didn’t have much but I fought and put up a score and made some putts. It’s just fighting and grinding. I tried as hard as I possibly could.

Source: Debby Wong

“It’s not the driver. It’s just my swing. My feels are different. I’m struggling with hitting certain shots. Some of my go-to shots aren’t there and some of the shots I like to hit under certain circumstances aren’t there either.

“The only thing I have is my short game and my heart, and that got me through today.”

Woods added: “I didn’t hit it worth a darn all day. I was really struggling trying to find anything that was a resemblance of a golf swing.

“I was trying to miss the ball on the correct sides because I knew I didn’t have it. Then I had to rely on my touch, my feel, my putting, and that’s been good all week.”

