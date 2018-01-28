  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was gross' – Woods reflects on wild driving display at Torrey Pines

The 42-year-old was honest in his assessment of his penultimate round after only hitting three fairways and nine greens.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,862 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3820789
Woods was playing in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.
Image: Debby Wong
Woods was playing in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.
Woods was playing in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.
Image: Debby Wong

Updated at 9.15am

TIGER WOODS DESCRIBED his performance as “gross” after the 14-time major champion struggled from the tee on day three of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods, 42, endured a woeful driving display but overcame his problems to card his best round of the tournament so far – a 70 to be three under and eight shots off the pace at Torrey Pines Saturday.

The former world number one, who has recovered from back issues to make his first official PGA Tour appearance since last year’s event, only hit three fairways and nine greens over 18 holes as Alex Noren took a one-stroke lead.

Speaking afterwards, Woods – who was rescued by his putter – was honest in his assessment of his penultimate round in San Diego, California.

“It was gross,” Woods said after his round, which included four birdies and two bogeys.

“I didn’t have much but I fought and put up a score and made some putts. It’s just fighting and grinding. I tried as hard as I possibly could.

Golf 2018: Farmers Insurance Open - Round 3 Source: Debby Wong

“It’s not the driver. It’s just my swing. My feels are different. I’m struggling with hitting certain shots. Some of my go-to shots aren’t there and some of the shots I like to hit under certain circumstances aren’t there either.

“The only thing I have is my short game and my heart, and that got me through today.”

Woods added: “I didn’t hit it worth a darn all day. I was really struggling trying to find anything that was a resemblance of a golf swing.

“I was trying to miss the ball on the correct sides because I knew I didn’t have it. Then I had to rely on my touch, my feel, my putting, and that’s been good all week.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Chinese prodigy Li leads but McIlroy within striking distance in Dubai

Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
CORK
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'Pooper snoopers are needed to stop family walks ending in excrement being scrubbed from shoes'
'It was tough. I just wasn't myself, my body was extremely weak. It just shut down'
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie