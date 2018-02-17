Graeme McDowell tied for the lead at Riviera while Tiger Woods misses cut

Graeme McDowell during the second round of the Genesis Open.

GRAEME MCDOWELL STORMED up the leaderboard at the Genesis Open with a second round 66 this morning, while Tiger Woods bowed out after failing to make the cut at the Riviera County Club.

McDowell sits joint-top alongside Sam Saunders and Patrick Cantlay at seven-under par after managing seven birdies and back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14, while Rory McIlroy lags five shots behind following a second round of 69.

“It’s been much of the same stuff for the four/four months, my numbers just haven’t been showing it,” the Antrim golfer said. “But I’m really happy with what I’m doing, I’m really happy with the progress I’m making.

“All I’m missing is a couple of low numbers and that little bit of confidence. I’m really excited to be going into the weekend of a tournament at the business end of things.”

Veteran Woods bemoaned his performance but stressed that he is still finding his feet amid the competitive nature of the PGA Tour after missing the cut in California.

The 42-year-old failed to make the weekend after shooting a 76 during Friday’s second round, which was suspended due to darkness.

"I've enjoyed the way I've hit it the last couple days, and I look forward to getting back at it tomorrow."@Graeme_McDowell is tied for the lead at 7 under @genesisopen! pic.twitter.com/fQlCc9C6ca — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2018

The 14-time major champion was playing his second Tour tournament of the season, having made his long-awaited return from ongoing back problems at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

But Woods never really got going this week, holing eight bogeys to finish six over and four strokes adrift of the projected cut line, having opened with a 72 on Thursday.

“I didn’t really play that well,” Woods said. “I missed every tee shot left and I did not putt well, didn’t feel very good on the greens and consequently never made a run. I knew I had to make a run on that back nine and I went the other way.”

It was just the 17th missed cut of Woods’ illustrious career, while he finished tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines three weeks ago.

Woods, who has committed to playing the Honda Classic next week, added: “I’m both pleased and also not very happy with some parts of it.

“It’s nice to be back competing again and to be able to go out there and play, practice after each round. That’s been nice, something I haven’t done in years. So, you know, keep building.”

“I haven’t played golf in years,” he continued. “I’m starting to come back and it’s going to take a little time. I am progressing, I’m starting to get a feel for tournament golf again. I just need to clean up my rounds.”

