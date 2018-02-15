  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woods one-over in rollercoaster return to Riviera, McIlroy recovers from three bogeys

The American hit some wild drives and ultimately signed for a one-over 72.

By AFP Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,402 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3854948
Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods.

A LOST BALL, some errant drives and some “really silly bogeys” added up to a one-over-par 72 for Tiger Woods in his return to Riviera Country club on Thursday.

The 14-time major champion, playing just his second US PGA Tour event since spinal fusion surgery last April, was erratic off the tee.

But as at Torrey Pines three weeks ago he displayed a solid short game in an eventful round that included five birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey.

After rolling in a nine-foot birdie putt at his opening hole, the 10th, Woods quickly found himself in trouble when a wayward tee shot at the 11th lodged in a eucalyptus tree, costing him his double bogey.

A bogey at the 12th had him two-over and in recovery mode the rest of the way.

“I was at one-under early, first hole, and all of a sudden I went double bogey-bogey and I was like, ‘Oh, man, here we go,’” Woods said. “I’ve got to somehow turn this thing around.”

Two more birdies and a bogey saw him make the turn at one-over, and he was even for the day after a birdie at the first.

Then came bogeys at five and seven — where he was dismayed to drop a shot from the fairway.

“I made really silly bogeys out there, in particular number seven,” Woods said. “It was not very good from the middle of the fairway.

“But overall I thought I hung in there and grinded.”

After a birdie at the eighth, Woods’s chances of finishing even for the day evaporated with one last wayward tee shot at the ninth, where he was so far right he was in a bunker off the 10th fairway.

He blasted it up to the fringe to salvage a par and pronounced the overall performance “all right”.

“You know, no one’s going low out there, it’s too hard,” said Woods, who was five shots off the early lead held by Tom Hoge, Dominic Bozzelli and Sam Saunders, who were all in the clubhouse on four-under par 67.

“Coming down the last probably four, five, six holes, the greens are starting to get a little bouncy and those short ones are not easy.”

- Johnson in trouble -

World number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson teed off in the afternoon and was four-over through six holes. His early struggles included a triple-bogey seven at the par-four fifth.

Woods has a long history at Riviera, where he played his first US PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992.

But in 11 prior appearances he has never won here, and he hadn’t teed it up on the classic course west of downtown Los Angeles since 2006.

In his return he played in a marquee pairing with former world number one Rory McIlroy and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas.

McIlroy overcame three bogeys with a birdie and an eagle at the par-five first — where he rolled in a 30-footer — for an even par 71.

Thomas had five birdies in a two-under 69.

“I bogeyed the two par fives on the back nine, which usually is my bread and butter,” McIlroy said. “But then nice eagle at the first and played much better on our second nine.”

Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, had a promising start, with a two-under-par 69.

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Steve Kerr: ‘It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death’>

Ireland’s Dan Martin edged out in sprint finish at the Volta ao Algarve>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie