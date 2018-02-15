Ireland's Dan Martin edged out in sprint finish at the Volta ao Algarve

DAN MARTIN NARROWLY missed out on stage victory on day two at the Volta ao Algarve, taking fourth place behind stage winner Michal Kwiatkowski.

The 31-year-old was at the head of proceedings as the peloton arrived in Foia but couldn’t match Kwiatkowski’s final burst.

Martin, who won the stage to Foia in this race 12 months ago, is making his debut for UAE Team Emirates this week.

He is fourth overall in the general classification following Thursday’s second stage, but shares the same time as race leader Geraint Thomas.

¡Victoria de Michal Kwiatkowski! Arrancó a 200 metros el polaco de Sky y nadie pudo seguirle. #VAlgarve2018 pic.twitter.com/DV3hGYsUUB — Alpe d'Huez B&T (@Alpe__dHuez) February 15, 2018

